Benighted premiere new live track

After 30 years of tooth-rattling extreme metal madness, it would be easy to become jaded and unfazed by any new attempts to push heavy music further into noisy oblivion. Luckily, Benighted are here to remind us that the best grinding brutality still has the ability to scare the shit out of us while making neck hairs stand to attention.

Taken from their forthcoming live album, Brutalive The Sick (out February 23 via Season Of Mist) these French extremists exhibit a ferocity and intensity that few in the modern scene can match. Listen to it at the correct, ear-threatening volume and you may find yourself compelled to start smashing everything in sight, or urging your bewildered work mates to form a demented circle pit. Either way, prepare for take off and don’t forget to wear a gum shield.

