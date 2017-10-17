At The Drive-In announce limited edition Diamanté EP

At The Drive-In have announced they’ll release a three-track EP next month.

They’ll launch Diamanté on 10-inch vinyl on November 24 via Rise Records for Record Store Day’s Black Friday event. It was produced by Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, mixed by Johann Scheerer and recorded at Clouds Hill Studio, Hamburg, this summer. It will be limited to just 4000 copies and will be Coke Bottle with Bone Splatter in colour.

The EP will feature the tracks Amid Ethics, Despondent At High Noon and Point Of Demarkation.

The band have issued a cryptic message about the new EP, which reads: “How do you weaponise the insatiable thirst for life among vultures? How do you deprogram the coroner dissecting hiatus? What light beckons you from the sewers of suggestion? Is your instinct extinct? Or does it hide in the flash burn of counterfeit automatons?

“Five boys with guilty slingshots swaying to the Midwitch Sound. Blinded by the Diamanté.”

Diamanté will be available exclusively at local independent record stores.

At The Drive-In will tour across the UK and Ireland next month and will return for further European dates in February and March next year in support of their latest album in•ter a•li•a.

Find a full list of dates below.

Nov 13: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 14: Reading Riverbed, UK

Nov 20: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 21: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 22: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 26: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 28: Bournemouth International Centre, UK

Nov 29: Brighton Centre, UK

Feb 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 23: Geneva Usine, Switzerland

Feb 25: Wiesbaden Schlachtof, Germany

Feb 26: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Feb 28: Paris Olympia, France

Mar 02: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Mar 03: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Mar 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 09: London O2 Academy Brixton UK

Mar 10: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Mar 12: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Mar 13: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Mar 15: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

At The Drive-In share animated video for Call Broken Arrow