A Perfect Circle release new single The Doomed

A Perfect Circle have launched a new single titled The Doomed.

It’s expected to feature on Billy Howerdel, Maynard James Keenan, James Iha, Matt McJunkins and Jeff Friedl’s as-yet-untilted new album, which will launch via BMG after the band signed a deal with the label in March this year.

No release date for the follow-up to 2004 Emotive has so far been announced.

Executive vice president of recorded music at BMG Jon Cohen previously said: “We’re thrilled to welcome A Perfect Circle to BMG and excited to present their highly-anticipated new music to the world.

“Their uncompromising approach, vision and legion of fans have made them one of the most artistic and commercially successful acts in rock.”

The Doomed has been released to coincide with A Perfect Circle’s upcoming tour dates, which are scheduled to get under way on October 21 at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival.

Find a full list of the band’s 2017 tour dates below.

Oct 21: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 23: Colorado Springs Broadmoor World Arena, CO

Oct 25: Albuquerque Tingley Coliseum, NM

Oct 26: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Oct 28: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Oct 30: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Nov 01: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Nov 02: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Nov 04: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Nov 05: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Nov 08: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Nov 10: Portland Cross Insurance Center, ME

Nov 11: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Nov 12: Syracuse The OnCenter Arena, NY

Nov 14: Montreal Place Bell, QC

Nov 15: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Nov 17: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

Nov 18: Cleveland Wolstein Center, OH

Nov 19: Highland Heights BB&T Arena, KY

Nov 21: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Nov 22: Grand Rapids The DeltaPlex Arena, MI

Nov 24: Chicago UIC Pavilion, IL

Nov 25: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Nov 28: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 30: Vancouver PNE Coliseum, BC

Dec 01: Seattle Key Arena, WA

Dec 02: Portland Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum, OR

Dec 04: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

The 10 best songs by A Perfect Circle