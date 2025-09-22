Communication breakdown: Led Zeppelin announce Record Store Day release then delete announcement
Led Zeppelin fans hoping for something to purchase on Record Store Day Black Friday appear to have had their hopes dashed
Earlier today, Led Zeppelin's website, forum and social media channels announced that "A replica of the Trampled Underfoot 1975 UK promo single will be released on 7" vinyl for Record Store Day Black Friday, on November 28."
Shortly afterwards, all details of the announcement were removed from the band's official online accounts, without explanation or further detail.
The Trampled Underfoot promo single, which featured Black Country Woman on the B-side, was originally given to UK retailers who ordered ten or more copies of 1975's Physical Graffiti album, and has gone on to become a collector's item. The single was officially released in other markets, including the US and Canada.
This isn't the first time Led Zeppelin have been the subject of a now-you-see-it-now-you-don't single release. In 2020, the band announced the reissue of a Japanese vinyl 7" single of their 1970 single Immigrant Song as a limited edition of 19,700 copies, but the release was scrapped the day before it was due to be shipped.
"With great regret, Warner Music must inform Led Zeppelin fans that the Immigrant Song / Hey, Hey, What Can I Do 7” single has been cancelled," wrote the band's label. "We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may have caused. Refunds will be available at point of purchase."
Earlier this month, Led Zeppelin released a 50th Anniversary triple vinyl deluxe edition of Physical Graffiti, including a poster, and a four-track live EP recorded at Earls Court in 1975 and at Knebworth Park in 1979.
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
