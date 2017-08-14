At The Drive-In share animated video for Call Broken Arrow

At The Drive-In have released a new video for their track Call Broken Arrow.

It’s the latest material to come from the band’s latest album in•ter a•li•a which arrived in May via Rise Records – and their first since 2000’s Relationship Of Command.

The video was once again directed by Rob Shaw and acts as a prequel to At The Drive-In’s Hostage Stamps promo which was released in early April.

Shaw says: “In Hostage Stamps we have a prisoner being tortured and monitored by some sort of authoritarian organisation. The guys wanted to show why he was imprisoned, as well as cast doubt over his innocence.

“It’s funny how in stories, especially film stories, you tend to sympathise with whoever you spend time with. When you watch someone being mistreated, the assumption is that person is the victim.

“Call Broken Arrow is in part about illustrating the prisoner’s culpability, but even that is in doubt as we see the Watcher character who follows him around slipping something in his drink at the end.”

At The Drive-In are about to embark on a European and UK tour which gets under way in Austria on August 17. Find a full list of their live dates below.

Aug 17: Sankt Polten Kelsengasse, Austria

Aug 22: Sesto San Giovanni, Italy

Aug 23: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Aug 25: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 26: Boulogne Rock En Seine, France

Sep 28: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia

Sep 29: Moore Park Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Sep 30: WollongongYours & Owls Festival, Australia

Oct 02: Eatons Hill Hotel And Function Centre, Australia

Nov 13: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 14: Reading Riverbed, UK

Nov 20: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 21: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 22: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 26: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 28: Bournemouth International Centre, UK

Nov 29: Brighton Centre, UK