Frank Turner details Songbook collection

Frank Turner has announced that he’ll release a retrospective collection of his work later this year.

Titled Songbook, the album is a career-spanning collection featuring tracks from his six studio albums and will also include reimagined versions of 10 of his best-loved tracks.

These ‘Songbook’ versions see some material re-recorded in full and some stripped down to an acoustic setting.

In addition, the collection will feature the brand new song There She Is - which can be listened to below.

Songbook will be released on CD and on digital formats on November 24, with a vinyl edition and deluxe box set due to arrive on December 15.

The box set will also include a DVD of the Get Better film – a previously-unseen concert film from Turner’s 2000th gig at Nottingham’s Rock City in December 2016, and a photobook of pictures taken throughout his career.

Find the Songbook cover art and tracklist below.

Frank Turner Songbook tracklist

CD1

Four Simple Words I Still Believe The Next Storm Recovery The Road Long Live The Queen Glorious You Plain Sailing Weather I Knew Prufrock Before He Got Famous Wessex Boy The Opening Act Of Spring Polaroid Picture Mittens If Ever I Stray The Way I Tend To Be The Ballad Of Me And My Friends Photosynthesis Get Better There She Is

CD2

Polaroid Picture (Songbook Version) The Ballad Of Me And My Friends (Songbook Version) Broken Piano (Songbook Version) Josephine (Songbook Version) Love 40 Down (Songbook Version) The Way I Tend To Be (Songbook Version) Glorious You (Songbook Version) I Am Disappeared (Songbook Version) Long Live The Queen (Songbook Version) Photosynthesis (Songbook version)

