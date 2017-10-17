Frank Turner details Songbook collection

Frank Turner has announced that he’ll release a retrospective collection of his work later this year.
Titled Songbook, the album is a career-spanning collection featuring tracks from his six studio albums and will also include reimagined versions of 10 of his best-loved tracks.
These ‘Songbook’ versions see some material re-recorded in full and some stripped down to an acoustic setting.
In addition, the collection will feature the brand new song There She Is - which can be listened to below.
Songbook will be released on CD and on digital formats on November 24, with a vinyl edition and deluxe box set due to arrive on December 15.
The box set will also include a DVD of the Get Better film – a previously-unseen concert film from Turner’s 2000th gig at Nottingham’s Rock City in December 2016, and a photobook of pictures taken throughout his career.
Find the Songbook cover art and tracklist below.
Frank Turner Songbook tracklist
CD1
- Four Simple Words
- I Still Believe
- The Next Storm
- Recovery
- The Road
- Long Live The Queen
- Glorious You
- Plain Sailing Weather
- I Knew Prufrock Before He Got Famous
- Wessex Boy
- The Opening Act Of Spring
- Polaroid Picture
- Mittens
- If Ever I Stray
- The Way I Tend To Be
- The Ballad Of Me And My Friends
- Photosynthesis
- Get Better
- There She Is
CD2
- Polaroid Picture (Songbook Version)
- The Ballad Of Me And My Friends (Songbook Version)
- Broken Piano (Songbook Version)
- Josephine (Songbook Version)
- Love 40 Down (Songbook Version)
- The Way I Tend To Be (Songbook Version)
- Glorious You (Songbook Version)
- I Am Disappeared (Songbook Version)
- Long Live The Queen (Songbook Version)
- Photosynthesis (Songbook version)