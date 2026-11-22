System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan wants the band "to be associated with incredible places in the world" by playing shows in front of the pyramids in Egypt or under the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The metal giants recently announced a run of massive stadium shows in Brazil, Australia and New Zealand – to be followed up with a remarkable four-night run at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Discussing his desire to always go bigger when it comes to System Of A Down gigs, Dolmayan tells Go With Elmo: "I want System to be associated with incredible places in the world. So I want System to play in Egypt with the pyramids as a backdrop.

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"I want System to play under the Eiffel Tower. Things that are historical by nature, like historic areas, places, Vatican City, whatever it is, places where you wouldn't expect us to be, that's what I want.

"Because once you get to the point of Rose Bowl, it's all stadiums, right? Once you're at that level, then it has to be an event. And how do you make it an event? It has to be at a place that makes it an event.

"I want places that are a part of history that have thousands of years of emotional attachment, baggage, whatever you wanna call it, there, and then now System's associated with that."

On the bold decision to take on that four-night Rose Bowl stretch, Dolmayan says even he was surprised at first that it could be possible.

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"Rich Best, who is a really good promoter at Live Nation, he came up with the idea of playing the Rose Bowl for what he said would be four shows," the drummer adds.

"And he was right. And I said, 'Are you out of your f***ing mind?' One show is more than I'd ever dreamed possible.'

"He goes, 'No, you'll do four.' And I go, 'There's no way we're gonna do four shows.' He goes, 'If you announce that those are your only US shows, you will do four shows.'"

The question on everyone's lips is whether the fact they can still draw massive audiences will be enough to convince SOAD to make a new album. Their last release was 2005's Hypnotize.

Dolmayan is promising big things for the band, but won't confirm a new record is on the cards.

He says: "I don't think an album is coming. I can't announce that today. I hope it does, but I hope it doesn't, because I don't wanna f*** up the band.

"But if we make an album, I promise you you'll have heard nothing like it in your life."

John Dolmayan: System of a Down Drummer’s Career Story, Toxicity, Chop Suey, Rick Rubin & Fights - YouTube Watch On

Jan 15: Rio De Janeiro Maracanã Stadium, Brazil

Jan 22: Sydney Olympic Park Accor Stadium, Australia

Jan 27: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Feb 01: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia

Feb 07: Wellington Hnry Stadium, New Zealand

Jun 05: Pasadena Rose Bowl, CA

Jun 06: Pasadena Rose Bowl, CA

Jun 10: Pasadena Rose Bowl, CA

Jun 12: Pasadena Rose Bowl, CA

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