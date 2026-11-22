"I want to play in Egypt with the pyramids as a backdrop." System Of A Down drummer targets history-making shows at world landmarks
System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan loves selling out giant stadiums – but also wants to rock the pyramids and Eiffel Tower
System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan wants the band "to be associated with incredible places in the world" by playing shows in front of the pyramids in Egypt or under the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
The metal giants recently announced a run of massive stadium shows in Brazil, Australia and New Zealand – to be followed up with a remarkable four-night run at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Discussing his desire to always go bigger when it comes to System Of A Down gigs, Dolmayan tells Go With Elmo: "I want System to be associated with incredible places in the world. So I want System to play in Egypt with the pyramids as a backdrop.
"I want System to play under the Eiffel Tower. Things that are historical by nature, like historic areas, places, Vatican City, whatever it is, places where you wouldn't expect us to be, that's what I want.
"Because once you get to the point of Rose Bowl, it's all stadiums, right? Once you're at that level, then it has to be an event. And how do you make it an event? It has to be at a place that makes it an event.
"I want places that are a part of history that have thousands of years of emotional attachment, baggage, whatever you wanna call it, there, and then now System's associated with that."
On the bold decision to take on that four-night Rose Bowl stretch, Dolmayan says even he was surprised at first that it could be possible.
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"Rich Best, who is a really good promoter at Live Nation, he came up with the idea of playing the Rose Bowl for what he said would be four shows," the drummer adds.
"And he was right. And I said, 'Are you out of your f***ing mind?' One show is more than I'd ever dreamed possible.'
"He goes, 'No, you'll do four.' And I go, 'There's no way we're gonna do four shows.' He goes, 'If you announce that those are your only US shows, you will do four shows.'"
The question on everyone's lips is whether the fact they can still draw massive audiences will be enough to convince SOAD to make a new album. Their last release was 2005's Hypnotize.
Dolmayan is promising big things for the band, but won't confirm a new record is on the cards.
He says: "I don't think an album is coming. I can't announce that today. I hope it does, but I hope it doesn't, because I don't wanna f*** up the band.
"But if we make an album, I promise you you'll have heard nothing like it in your life."
System Of A Down: 2027 tour dates
Jan 15: Rio De Janeiro Maracanã Stadium, Brazil
Jan 22: Sydney Olympic Park Accor Stadium, Australia
Jan 27: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia
Feb 01: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia
Feb 07: Wellington Hnry Stadium, New Zealand
Jun 05: Pasadena Rose Bowl, CA
Jun 06: Pasadena Rose Bowl, CA
Jun 10: Pasadena Rose Bowl, CA
Jun 12: Pasadena Rose Bowl, CA
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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