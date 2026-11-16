Classic Rock Tracks Of The Week: November 16, 2027

There's been plenty of Ann Wilson in the air lately – Heart's appearance at Aerosmith's Dream On show, a Neil Young cover and podcast, and the new Tripsitter album – and now there's a trophy, as Me And Comanche vanquished all other contenders in our most recent Tracks Of The Week contest.

Hannah Wicklund- The Pier (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Trailing in Wilson's triumphant wake were Steven Wilson and Royal Blood, but we've already moved on, and this week's contest is underway, and your vote counts.

The Record Company - The Last Lonely Winter

Back with their first all-new material since 2023’s The Fourth Album, whipsmart blues rockers The Record Company make a classy, gratifyingly cheese-free seasonal statement with The Last Lonely Winter. Less ‘cringy Christmas obligation track’, more thoughtful meditation on the contrasting emotional shades that this time of year often invokes – as tight as it is effortless. Keep your eyes out for more in 2027.

The Record Company - “Last Lonely Winter” (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

Cardinal Black - Take Me To The Water

Cardinal Black’s new single lands in a smoke-wreathed, bluesy place between Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jason Isbell, a load of old-school soul and contemporary observation. Cinematic and sumptuous, with a heart of darkness under its smooth contours, its insights into isolation relayed with searing, subtle anguish by singer Tom Hollister – not to mention the kind of effortless from-the-gut guitar solo that Chris Buck is such a master of.

Take Me to The Water - YouTube Watch On

Clutch - Beware The Fever

Neil Fallon takes up the banjo, as well as the mic, for this hooky, righteous but brooding latest taste of the Maryland rockers’ next album, Wasted Lands. Old-world bluegrassy hoodoo (evocative of Appalachian ghost towns and unsettled goings-on) pairs beautifully with its hip-hop-infused rhythm and Tim Sult’s swaggering, Tomahawk-thick riffs, building into a chorus that packs a gnarly, emotive punch.

Clutch - Beware the Fever (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Bones UK - Hits Like Home

There was some debate as to whether we should include this (it does fall on the poppier fringes of the Classic Rock spectrum), but it’s a banger, so here it is. Brit alt.rockers Carmen Vandenberg and Rosie Bones have been living it up in America – but as Hits Like Home suggests, the London mothership was calling. All pulsing groove, industrial nods and smoky dancefloor atmosphere, it revels in a sweet spot between sexiness and silliness. Also the video contains Beefeaters and policemen having a rave in a van, Rosie purring ‘No one does it like we do it in Lahhndahhn...’ as they cavort with increasing abandon. What’s not to like?

BONES UK - HITS LIKE HOME (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Nate Bergman - The Butcher

Kicking off a new chapter, the Lionize frontman-turned-solo maverick mixes the DC hardcore of his roots with the powerful Americana of his latest releases. The opening white-hot roar sets a singular tone but quickly shifts into something more nuanced. Joined by Clutch drummer Jean-Paul Gaster, Scott Vogel from hardcore punk rockers Terror, and Geoff Rickly from emo rockers Thursday, Bergman creates a quietly haunting fusion of outlaw textures, blackened humour and searing melody – taking aim at the commodification of artists by “bad actors” in the business.

Nate Bergman - The Butcher (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Mike McCready – Farewell To Seasons

The title track from the Pearl Jam guitarist’s upcoming “lost” rock opera (20 years in the making and accompanied by a graphic novel made with Z2, snapshots of which appear in this video), Farewell To Seasons builds from midtempo acoustic foundations into a tentatively hopeful chorus. But it’s the final stretch that takes it up a gear, McCready’s blend of moody alt flavours, Neil Young-esque touches and classic rock guitars soaring into something moody and skyward-facing.

Mike McCready "Farewell to Seasons" - YouTube Watch On

Molly Hatchet - JacksonVillain

The third single from Molly Hatchet's first album in 16 years finds them reminiscing about their early days in Jacksonville (perhaps an unusual choice for a band with no original members), but JacksonVillain rocks and rolls and honky tonks with plenty of livewire vim, and new frontman Parker Lee has a little bit of (original singer) Danny Joe Brown about him. The album, Lost Horizon, is out later this month.

MOLLY HATCHET - JacksonVillain (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Nelson - Easy Money

Hot on the heels of last year's excellently titled autobiography, What Happened To Your Hair?!, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson are back with their first new music in more than a decade. It's a gritty little number with a southern-rock-via-Sunset Strip vibe that addresses the bargains people will strike to achieve fame and fortune. "'The Deal' hasn’t changed much since Robert Johnson walked the crossroads in the Mississippi Delta all those years ago," says Gunnar. "Matt and I are proud of the fact that we’ve never given in to such temptations or false promises. And we never will."