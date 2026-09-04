The Wakemans, uncensored, grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Rick Wakeman and sons, Oliver and Adam, are on the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

In a world first, the Wakeman dynasty feature on the cover of a magazine. That's Rick, Oliver and Adam Wakeman, gathered around a table, uncensored, in one of the funniest interviews you'll ever read, as that trademark Wakeman sense of humour runs riot! All three talk about their own projects too, with Rick giving us the lowdown on his new album, Return To The Red Planet!

Elsewhere, Steves Hackett and Rothery tell us all about their long-awaited The Roaring Waves collaboration; we sit down with Derek Shulman, who tells us how Gentle Giant made 1973’s In A Glass House, the band’s first album as a quintet; John Mitchell explains why it’s time to say goodbye to Lonely Robot and Haken talk for the first time since Charlie Griffiths and Conner Green left the band.

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On top of that, Can’s Irmin Schmidt, North Sea Echoes, Long Earth, Ozric Tentacles, Tom Penaguin, Protest The Hero, Pete Roth Trio and more bring us up to speed about their latest albums. Plus a great sampler from Pelagic Records and a Wakeman Family art print too.

Also in Prog 173...

Hackett & Rothery - the prog guitar luminaries join forces on their collaborative concept album.

Haken - a new look and a gently evolving sound for the UK prog rockers on latest EP, In A Fever Dream.

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Gentle Giant - Derek Shulman casts his mind back to 1973 to bring us the story of the remarkable In A Glass House.

North Sea Echoes - Fates Warning duo Ray Alder and Jim Matheos return with a second release as their moodier alter egos.

Lonely Robot - John Mitchell bids farewell to his outer space creation.

Long Earth - Scottish/Dutch proggers find their feet with new album, Towards The Sky.

Ozric Tentacles - the floativerse continues to expand with the 90s-infused Harmonic Mind.

Tom Penaguin - the young Canterbury-inspired Frenchman discusses his second LP.

Protest The Hero - Canadian prog metallers return with Within, their first album in six years

Pete Roth Trio - Pete discusses being a jazzer in a prog world and bringing Bill Bruford out of retirement.

Irmin Schmidt - the sole surviving Can member Irmin Schmidt on his career exploits and still making music at nearly 90!

Colin Powell - the Riffstone’s manon a prog world full of Genesis, Camel, America (the band) and am dram.

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Lonely Robot, Jethro Tull, Quiet Sun, King Crimson, Pure Reason Revolution, Haken, Mastodon, Peter Hammill, The Fierce & The Dead, IQ, Jan Hammer, Hawkwind, Cluster, Roger Hodgson, Solstice, Todd Rundgren and loads more…

And reviews of the Prog Prom, Prog For Peart and Radar Festival, and gigs by Marillion, Voyager and more.

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