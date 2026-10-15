“His music, his heart and his spirit are still here with us.” The new issue of Metal Hammer is a tribute to legendary Metallica bassist Cliff Burton

It’s been 40 years since we lost Cliff Burton, but the legendary Metallica bassist has left a legacy that still resonates today. We talk to his friends, music teachers, former bandmates and producers, alongside the artists who have been influenced by the immortal music he made.

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson recalls how frontman Dave Mustaine, who played with Cliff in the early days of Metallica, received a phone call telling him his friend had passed away. Dave then wrote Megadeth classic In My Darkest Hour.

“Here we are, still talking about him as if he was still here,” says David of Cliff’s legacy and reputation as a musical innovator. “Because he is. His music and his heart and his spirit are still here with us.”

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Elsewhere, we get onboard Ozzy Osbourne’s actual crazy train, in a new attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood. Created for their Halloween Horror Nights experience, it features unseen artwork from the Double O – and a giant bat!

Meanwhile, Maynard James Keenan gets The Hammer Interview treatment. The Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle frontman reveals why vampires drove him out of LA, and why retirement is “not a fucking option”.

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We also get rock royalty Dave Grohl in a room with thrash royalty Anthrax, to talk homemade tattoos, shots with Dimebag and the majesty of Motorhead. Because why not?

The stars of the very first Ozzfest share their memories of the event that changed metal forever, while Iron Maiden’s longest-serving drummer, Nicko McBrain, divulges what he’s learned from marriage, aliens and the time Ozzy Osbourne saved him from falling into the sea.

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President’s controversial leader grants us an audience, Chelsea Wolfe lifts the veil on her most mainstream record yet, and Castle Rat frontwoman Riley Pinkerton explains how she became the Rat Queen.

Plus, we meet Unpeople: the band who brush their teeth to Cattle Decapitation.

All this, along with Slaughter To Prevail, Ministry, Deftones, Tony Iommi, Devildriver, Black Spikes, The Primals, Cult Of Luna, ArcTanGent, Brocarde, Alice Cooper and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now.



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