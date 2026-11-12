“I herniated a couple of discs. I tore my hip. I tore my other hip. It was Batman after Bane had just beat him”: Trivium are on the cover of the brand-new Metal Hammer – out now!

As Trivium release new album Crown In The Grave, we sit down with frontman Matt Heafy to get the inside story of the turbulent year that led to its creation.

Following a career-best run of records, a celebratory tour for breakthrough album Ascendancy and a triumphant Bloodstock headline set, Matt found himself in the midst of a breakdown fuelled by mental health issues and overwork. On top of that, he ended up with physical injuries from the gym and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

“I herniated a couple of discs,” he says. “I also tore my abductor. I tore my hip. I tore my other hip. I fucked my finger. All this shit. It was like The Dark Knight Rises. It was Batman after Bane had just beat the shit out of him. That was me.”

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Elsewhere, we chart the visual history of Sleep Token as they reach their 10th anniversary. From masks and robes to dancers and live snakes, it’s all here – in glorious, full-colour photos. A variant cover featuring Vessel is available at Tesco.

Meanwhile, we head to Las Vegas for the biggest metal event of the year – Metallica’s residency at the Sphere – to bring you all the action from opening night.

Avatar reveal why they formed a circle and slapped their bare asses while recording The Eagle Has Landed, and Floor Jansen takes your questions on Nightwish, After Forever and why she’d love to collaborate with popstar Pink.

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta gets the Hammer Interview treatment, Polyphia guitar hero Tim Henson explains why he loves breaking metal’s boundaries, and we pay tribute to legendary Venom frontman Cronos.

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Former Arch Enemy frontwoman Alissa-White Gluz introduces new band Blue Medusa, while Japanese ragga-metallers SiM tell us why they’re taking over the world – with cats.

Plus, we meet peasant-metallers Netherwilds! Along with Britallica – the metal tribute to the princess of pop.

All this, along with Bill Bailey, Cult Of Luna, Linkin Park, Carnifex, Evanescence, Beartooth, Amon Amarth, I Prevail, Spiritbox, Judas Priest, The Hu and Twin Temple and more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door!