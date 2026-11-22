Ex-Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain isn’t a man who backs off from a fight, as anyone who has heard legendary Maiden b-side Mission From ’Arry can vouch. But there’s one rock star who put him in his place by threatening to throw him down a flight of stairs.

Long before he joined Maiden, Nicko – who has just published his autobiography, Hello Boys And Girls! – was a drummer-about-town in London, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Lemmy and Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott. He was also close friends with Keith Moon, the legendary drummer from The Who.

“He was a diamond bloke. He had multiple personalities. He was like Worzel Gummidge with all these different heads,” Nicko tells Classic Rock. “People gave him a bad rap – Moon The Loon, TVs out the window, all that stuff. And he did drive a Rolls-Royce into a swimming pool. But he was a really nice guy as well.

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“I remember I took some drums to him once, and he came out and said: ‘Dear boy, you need to come out to see my Rolls-Royce, I’ve got this brand new sound system in it,’” continues Nicko. “So I get in the back and he’s in the front, and he cranks it up. And bear in mind this is the seventies. He was just like a little boy with a new toy.”

But Moon could be protective of his bandmates in The Who, as Nicko found out first hand. The pair were at a party in the mid-’70s when McBrain insulted The Who singer Roger Daltrey – something which would lead to an incident with Daltrey decades later.

“It was around 1976 and The Who were at the top of their game,” Nicko tells Classic Rock. “I said something about Roger Daltrey, called him something I shouldn’t have, and Keith was standing right next to me. He said: ‘You don’t talk about our Rog like that’, and slung me through the door.

“Years later I did a track with [tennis stars] John McEnroe and Pat Cash, a cover of Led Zeppelin’s Rock And Roll. We had a pre-release party at the Limelight in Shaftesbury Avenue, and we put a band together – it was John and Pat on guitar, me and Steve [Harris, Maiden bassist], and Roger Daltrey was singing.

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“I’d seen Roger on various occasions and he’s always kind of blanked me. I thought: ‘I’m finally going to have to pull him up.’ So I said, ‘Roger, I need a word. It’s very personal, can we go stand on the fire escape?’

“So we were out there, and I stood in front of him, and said: ‘You got a problem with me?’ And he looked at me, almost got in my face, and he said: ‘If I’ve got a problem with you, Nick, you’d be down those stairs flat on your back.’ The way he said it, I thought: ‘Holy moly.’ And from that day on, Roger and I have been really good mates.”

Nicko also tells Classic Rock that he dabbled with heroin before joining Iron Maiden. “But I was lucky enough to have this gene, so when I stopped, I didn’t go cold turkey – I got a bit antsy, and I got the cold sweats and the shivers, but I was very fortunate not to get really deep into the rabbit hole. I’d already knocked that on the head prior to getting the offer to come on board with Maiden in 1982.”

Read the full interview with Nicko in the brand new issue of Classic Rock. Order it here and have it delivered straight to your door.