Get Steven Wilson's Requiem For A Village in Dark Green vinyl with an exclusive art print. Pre-order yours now!

Prog has teamed up with Steven Wilson and Fiction Records to celebrate the upcoming release of Wilson's ninth studio album, Requiem For A Village, which is released on November 6.

Get a limited-edition dark green vinyl variant of Requiem For A Village, plus a 12" x 12" exclusive art print, plus a copy of the latest issue of Prog with Steven on the front cover, with our new and exclusive bundle.

There are only 100 of these bundles available. Don't miss out! Order your bundle here!

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Steven talks about Requiem For A Village in the new issue of Prog. “It’s another step along the way in terms of trying to make music that exists outside of any notion of genre. I like approaching things like an innocent who doesn’t know the rules of what you’re supposed to do and what you’re not supposed to do.”

“I was watching a lot of folk-horror movies at the time, which suggested this world of dark, pagan music, brass bands, Morris dancers, things like that. At the same time that was spinning around my head, I was experimenting with drum and bass loops and synthesisers. It all coalesced together.”

The new issue of Prog also has great new interviews with Peter Hammill, Justin Hayward, The Pineapple Thief, Pure Reason Revolution, The Tangent, King Crimson founding member Michael Giles, Eivør, Arthur Brown and more.

There are only 100 of these bundles available. Don't miss out! Order your bundle here.

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