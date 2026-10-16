Get a limited edition Pallas t-shirt and signed lyric sheet with our great new bundle

Prog has teamed up with Pallas and their management to celebrate the release of A Song For Tomorrow, the band's swansong with singer Alan Reed.

You can get the brand-new issue of Prog with a unique Pallas front cover, a limited edition, exclusive A Song For Tomorrow t-shirt that you won't find on merch stands or stores, and a lyric sheet for the song The Private Collector signed by the band.

There are only 100 of these bundles available. Don't miss out! Order your bundle here.

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Pallas tell us all about their new album in the brand new issue of Prog, which is on sale now. Singer Alan Reed, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2025, says, "“It took me a lot longer to deliver than previously because I used to just sing stuff at the top of my voice, there wasn't as much high stuff because I can't really control my diaphragm anymore, so I can't do the same level of singing any more. As a singer, your voice is very much your tool, and you become aware that you've got a limited shelf life.”

“Will it be the last Pallas album? I think it might be,” adds keyboardist Ronnie Brown. “I’m one of those guys that goes with ‘never say never’, but this feels different. Pallas will always be part of my life and part of me will miss it, but there are so many other things I want to do as well.”

The new issue of Prog features Steven Wilson on the cover, with an exclusive chat about his upcoming Requiem For A Village album as well as great new interviews with Peter Hammill, Justin Hayward, The Pineapple Thief, Pure Reason Revolution, The Tangent, King Crimson founding member Michael Giles, Eivør, Arthur Brown and more.

Order your exclusive Pallas bundle here.