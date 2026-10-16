Get a limited edition Pallas t-shirt and signed lyric sheet with our great new bundle
Pallas release A Song For Tomorrow, their swansong with singer Alan Reed, in October
Prog has teamed up with Pallas and their management to celebrate the release of A Song For Tomorrow, the band's swansong with singer Alan Reed.
You can get the brand-new issue of Prog with a unique Pallas front cover, a limited edition, exclusive A Song For Tomorrow t-shirt that you won't find on merch stands or stores, and a lyric sheet for the song The Private Collector signed by the band.
There are only 100 of these bundles available. Don't miss out! Order your bundle here.
Pallas tell us all about their new album in the brand new issue of Prog, which is on sale now. Singer Alan Reed, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2025, says, "“It took me a lot longer to deliver than previously because I used to just sing stuff at the top of my voice, there wasn't as much high stuff because I can't really control my diaphragm anymore, so I can't do the same level of singing any more. As a singer, your voice is very much your tool, and you become aware that you've got a limited shelf life.”
“Will it be the last Pallas album? I think it might be,” adds keyboardist Ronnie Brown. “I’m one of those guys that goes with ‘never say never’, but this feels different. Pallas will always be part of my life and part of me will miss it, but there are so many other things I want to do as well.”
The new issue of Prog features Steven Wilson on the cover, with an exclusive chat about his upcoming Requiem For A Village album as well as great new interviews with Peter Hammill, Justin Hayward, The Pineapple Thief, Pure Reason Revolution, The Tangent, King Crimson founding member Michael Giles, Eivør, Arthur Brown and more.
Order your exclusive Pallas bundle here.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.