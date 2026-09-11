As ever, as always, welcome to the jam-packed new issue of Classic Rock.

This month we have the first interview with Tony Iommi about his forthcoming new solo album From The Dark. It’s hard to believe that when we spoke with him, it had been just over a year since the passing of Ozzy Osbourne, his friend and Black Sabbath partner in crime.

The Iron Man tells us all about the unexpected genesis of his new record, revisits key moments in his Black Sabbath history, remembers his late pal and offers some important words to live by – do what you believe in.

In other news, I wasn’t expecting to ever write this next sentence: a few weeks ago Ritchie Blackmore reunited on stage with Deep Purple! Yep, it turns out that sometimes hell freezes over and pigs do fly. We grabbed a chance to chat with Ian Gillan to discover how the Man In Black came to get up and jam a certain Deep Purple-defining song with them in Long Island.

Elsewhere, we speak to Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon about his new solo album, Not Bad For New Jersey, and we've produced a limited edition Brian Fallon x Classic Rock bundle to celebrate. The bundle includes the new issue with a bespoke cover, the album on pearl white vinyl, and a signed art card.

And shortly before we sent this issue to press, we learned of the sad passing of ZZ Top legend Frank Beard, so we pay tribute to him. Rest in peace, sir.

Features

Tony Iommi

Prosthetic arms, royal honours and a final curtain call with Ozzy: Mr Black Sabbath looks back at his band's stormy history and forward to his latest solo adventure.

The Classic Rock Interview: Joey Tempest

After writing The Final Countdown, life became a whirlwind of fame, money and everything else that came with a monster 80s hit. But the Europe frontman has survived it all intact.

Brian Fallon

The Gaslight Anthem man shares some of the life lessons of an eternal underdog .

Roger Taylor

Queen’s drummer talks wild party days, big-money deals, his new solo record and why the idea of stopping is horrific.

Mastodon

After being knocked sideways by two deaths last year, making their new album proved to be cathartic.

Night Ranger

Jack Blades, Brad Gillis and Kelly Keagy look back on 40 years of Floyd Rose flicking, big hits and avoiding retirement.

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

Blackmore guests with Deep Purple, Ozzfest to return, and Back To The Beginning film in the pipeline; Glenn Hughes retires from the stage; The Kinks to reunite? Welcome back Triggerfinger and Zan/Cody. Say hello to Getdown Services and Villagers Of Ioannina City. Say goodbye to Frank Beard, Jennifer Finch and Glen Hansard.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Bonnie Raitt

How she came to be the first person to record I Can't Make You Love Me, the ultimate unrequited love ballad.

Q&A: Rodrigo Y Gabriela The Mexican acoustic duo on the new album, outrunning the long arm of the law, and the pleasures/perils of busking.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Green Lung

They’re big on cemeteries, spirituality and the occult.

Ever Meet Lemmy? Ricky Warwick

Left jaw-dropped when David Bowie walked into his dressing room, whip-smacked on the head by Alice Cooper, got blind drunk partying with Lemmy, enjoyed a quieter drink with Steve Harris: These are just a few of the famous names Ricky Warwick has met while travelling the rock’n’roll highway.

Reviews

New albums from Europe, Anthrax, Audrey Horne, The Meffs, Roger Taylor, The Strokes, Peter Hammill, Ricky Warwick, Dinosaur Jr, Bob Catley, The Strokes. Reissues from Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, David Bowie, King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Bernie Marsden, Small Faces, T.Rex, Hawkwind. DVDs, films and books on Freddie Mercury, Bob Dylan, Dave Mustaine, Big Big Train, Marco Pirroni. Live reviews of System Of A Down, The Wildhearts, Saxon, Judas Priest, Doro, The Almighty, Black Label Society, Girlschool and more.

Lives

We preview tours by Flamin' Groovies, Marillion and Devin Townsend. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Scott Holiday

The Rival Sons' guitarist picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

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