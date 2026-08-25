Classic Rock has partnered with Aussie rockers Airbourne to produce an exclusive bundle edition of the current edition of the magazine. The bundle is limited to just 200 copies, and when it's gone, it's gone for good.

The Classic Rock x Airbourne bundle of issue 357 comes with a "gold nugget" vinyl LP of the band’s upcoming self-titled album, a lyric card for Alive After Death (Last Plane Out) which has been individually handwritten and signed by frontman Joel O'Keeffe, and a copy of Classic Rock with a bespoke cover.

Airbourne, which is released via Spinefarm on September 4, is the band's first album since 2019's Boneshaker, and finds them working with producer Brian Howes (who guided 2013’s Black Dog Barking) and engineer Mike Fraser (who worked on 2016’s Breakin’ Outta Hell and 2010’s No Guts. No Glory.). Meanwhile, they've also collaborated with some stellar names: Bryan Adams, Def Leppard's Phil Collen, and reclusive super-producer Mutt Lange.

"You look at the records Mutt Lange made, like Back In Black or Def Leppard’s Hysteria," O'Keefe tells Classic Rock. "They spent a long fucking time making those records. And what happens? Everyone keeps going back to them."

"It’s a rocket that we’ve been building and building, and we’ve filled it with this fuel, and we’re ready to light it up and let it go," he says. "We’re putting our whole selves out there with this thing. Everything we are as a band, our heart and soul, is in this record."

Airbourne's current European tour is nearly its conclusion - remaining dates below.

The Classic Rock x Airbourne bundle is available now.

(Image credit: Airbourne)

Airbourne: European Tour 2026

Aug 26: Kraków Klub Studio, Poland

Aug 29: Tallinn Helitehas, Estonia

Aug 31: Helsinki Allas Sea Pool, Finland

Sep 03: Stockholm Tivoli Grona Lund, Sweden

Sep 05: Bergen High Voltage Live, Norway