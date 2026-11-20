Metal Hammer is celebrating 10 years of Sleep Token with a limited-edition magazine cover – and a special discount at our merch store!

A decade after the masked metal phenomenon put out their debut EP, One, get the latest issue of the magazine with Vessel on the cover.

Inside is a visual breakdown of their stratospheric journey so far, from underground and unlikely prog metal prospects to arena-filling, festival-headlining sensation!

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As well as being a retail exclusive at Tesco, the cover is limited to just 600 units online, where those who buy a copy can get 10 percent off select Sleep Token purchases made through the Louder webstore. Head there now to grab your copy while stocks last and see terms and conditions!

The new Hammer also contains a blockbuster interview with Trivium’s Matt Heafy, as the Florida metal stars gear up to release Crown In The Grave, their first album in five years.

The album follows a tumultuous period for the four-piece, which included their singer/guitarist weathering multiple physical injuries.

“I herniated a couple of discs,” he says. “I also tore my abductor. I tore my hip. I tore my other hip. I fucked my finger. All this shit. It was like The Dark Knight Rises. It was Batman after Bane had just beat the shit out of him. That was me.”

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Elsewhere, we head to Las Vegas for the biggest metal event of the year – Metallica’s residency at the Sphere – to bring you all the action from opening night.

Avatar reveal why they formed a circle and slapped their bare asses while recording The Eagle Has Landed, and Floor Jansen takes your questions on Nightwish, After Forever and why she’d love to collaborate with popstar Pink.

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta gets the Hammer Interview treatment, Polyphia guitar hero Tim Henson explains why he loves breaking metal’s boundaries, and we pay tribute to legendary Venom frontman Cronos.

Former Arch Enemy frontwoman Alissa-White Gluz introduces new band Blue Medusa, while Japanese ragga-metallers SiM tell us why they’re taking over the world – with cats.

Plus, we meet peasant-metallers Netherwilds! Along with Britallica – the metal tribute to the princess of pop.

All this, along with Bill Bailey, Cult Of Luna, Linkin Park, Carnifex, Evanescence, Beartooth, Amon Amarth, I Prevail, Spiritbox, Judas Priest, The Hu and Twin Temple and more.

Get the issue – with that Sleep Token cover and select merch discount – online now!