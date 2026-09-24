Get the ultimate Imminence fan bundle through Metal Hammer: exclusive Axis Mundi double-vinyl, magazine cover, plus sticker set

Celebrate the imminent release of Imminence’s new album, Axis Mundi, with an exclusive Metal Hammer bundle!

Available to preorder now only through the Louder store, you can get a copy of the new issue of Metal Hammer with the band on the cover. Plus, there’s a red, yellow and black marble blend double-vinyl of Axis Mundi not available anywhere else and a set of stickers. Get your while stocks last!

Imminence are interviewed inside the new Hammer, telling us about Axis Mundi, their story so far and how they refined their signature ‘violincore’ sound.

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“We felt that we didn’t need to put the violin everywhere, and writing [2019 album Turn The Light On], we still didn’t know how people would react to it,” singer/violinist Eddie Berg says.

“‘Violincore’ – that’s what people called it,”adds lead guitarist Harald Barret. “I think it hit that sweet spot of drama and emotional content. It was very hard and raw and honest, but very beautiful at the same time. It’s the duality of these two things.”

They also remember one of their most intense fan interactions. “There was a lady at a meet and greet, and she had been planning to go to our concert with her son, who had unfortunately passed away very recently,” says Eddie. “We were his favourite band, and he had been hoping he would be healthy enough to come to the concert. She wanted to send the signatures with him to his grave. It’s very hard to take these things in sometimes.”

Also in the new Hammer is an extensive interview with keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen of symphonic metal stars Nightwish, as the band celebrate their 30th anniversary. He opens up about his nervousness ahead of the six-piece’s debut concert all those years ago.

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“I was so scared I thought I was going to die,” he admits. “I think I vomited before the show. I’d played shows before, but I was just the keyboardist in those bands, I wasn’t responsible for those songs. Nightwish was my baby, I was like, ‘I can’t fucking do this!’”

Plus, we recall the demons, gremlins and erections involved in making and releasing Slayer’s infamous Reign In Blood. In This Moment frontwoman Maria Brink gets the Hammer Interview treatment, explaining what it was like to be a teen mum, how she moved to Los Angeles at 25 to pursue her musical dreams – and why she’s always felt like a witch.

Satyricon reveal how they ended up playing a fashion show, Orbit Culture frontman Niklas Karlsson explains how he went from working in a slaughterhouse to playing on a stage, and Atreyu are our guides at Amsterdam’s massive MagiCon, the Magic: The Gathering convention bringing together fans of wizards, spells, and… metalcore?

Get the new issue – in that exclusive Imminence bundle – now through Louder!