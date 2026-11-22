Like a Frank Frazetta painting bought to life, Castle Rat bring swords-and-sorcery theatrics to heavy metal. Chainmail bikini-clad Rat Queen – aka Riley Pinkerton – reveals the songs that get her swinging her broadsword.

“From my dad, I inherited a love of The Beatles. Come Together was the first time I recall actively listening to music as a really small child and absorbing it. I was at my grandma’s house, standing in front of the speaker completely entranced, trying to understand how it was created.

“From my mom, I got Joni Mitchell’s Court And Spark. That album was on in the car constantly when I was a child. Free Man In Paris really sticks with me. The whole album goes in a kind of jazzy direction, and her voice is incredible, but that song in particular has such a nostalgic feeling to it.

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“In my late teens, I got into Neutral Milk Hotel, specifically In The Aeroplane Over The Sea. It became my lifeline. I don’t want to call it ‘indie rock’ because it’s so unique – it’s acoustic, there are things like trippy horn sections, a singing saw and tracks that have a distorted, fuzzy guitar situation. I have a two-headed boy tattooed on my leg because there’s a track called Two-Headed Boy on it, but the track I love the most is Oh Comely. It’s an eight-minute epic, and I read that he performed it in one go on the first take. If you turn it up really loud, you can hear the engineer go, ‘Holy shit!’

“Way before Castle Rat, I had a car which I called The Ratmobile. It was an eggplant purple 1997 Honda Accord with a green hood. I painted a large rat wearing a crown and holding a family crest across the whole hood, and it had a vanity licence plate that said ‘THE RAT’, which my mom bought me – I’ve always been the Rat Queen, way predating Castle Rat. The only three CDs I had were Black Sabbath’s first album, Paranoid and Vol. 4. I would just drive around listening to those CDs. If I had to choose one go-to Black Sabbath song, it’s War Pigs, but I could listen to anything from those albums, and Master Of Reality too. What happened to The Ratmobile? My shitty boyfriend at the time drove it into the ground.

“I don’t know if I’d call it a ballad, but I love Type O Negative’s Red Water (Christmas Mourning). It’s only in the last four years that I got super-into them, but I played October Rust constantly. I used to work at [jewellery store] The Great Frog in New York, and I’d just loop it across every eight-hour shift for an entire year like a crazy person. My boss would say, ‘Are you OK?’ And then I’d get homeand loop it on my phone and fall asleep. When my Spotify Wrapped came out, my account had about 33,000 hours of Type O Negative.

“Almost all of my favourite bands have vocalists who aren’t amazing technical singers. I love Nick Cave. Do I think he’s a technically great vocalist? No. But his presence and persona and his songwriting in general just do it for me. Jubilee Street from Push The Sky Away I love. It has an amazing build-up to it. It starts very chill and the impact at the end is huge. It greatly inspired my writing for Cry For Me off the first Castle Rat album. Same with Primus – the vocals are kind of unique, but seeing a band that is just going to do whatever they want is amazing. A song like Southbound Pachyderm shouldn’t work because it’s so weird, but it still resonates with a lot of people.

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“The one exception to that ‘not great singers’ rule is Jeff Buckley. His voice is so powerful and his range is insane. The whole of [his only studio album] Grace is incredible, but I have the lyrics to New Year’s Prayer from [follow-up compilation album] Sketches For My Sweetheart The Drunk tattooed on my back. Why? I was 16 and it was another phase of obsession. My mom signed a waiver so I could get the tattoo. Jeff Buckley was the son of [60s/70s folk-jazz singer] Tim Buckley, who my grandma kissed! She was in line for the bathroom at one of his shows, and someone said, ‘Come here, Tim Buckley wants to see you.’ Tim Buckley said, ‘Do you want to get out of here?’ She was like, ‘Ah, no, my husband is here.’ If she’d gone with him that night, Jeff Buckley could have been my uncle!

“We have a band playlist that we all dump music onto, and one of the things I popped onto it was Thieves by Ministry. I’ve been obsessed with that album [The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste] lately. I think it will influence the next Castle Rat album in some way – we’re not going to go full industrial metal, but on the last track on the Ministry album, they sample the Bulgarian State Television Female Vocal Choir, which I already love. I was just watching Xena: Warrior Princess, and the soundtrack to that was great, inspired by the same choir. It would be cool to figure out how to incorporate that element.

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“I think (Don’t Fear) The Reaper by Blue Öyster Cult might be the coolest song ever written. The riff is incredible, the decision to use the cowbell the whole time is crazy in a great way, and the premise of the lyrics is really helpful as someone with major death anxiety. From the second that song comes on, I feel cooler for listening to it.”