Metallica have had to burn the midnight oil during preparations for their Las Vegas Sphere residency to avoid causing any disruption for "headliner" The Wizard of Oz.

The thrash metal giants wanted to get used to the "terrain" of the incredible venue before the first 12-date run, which wrapped up earlier this month. A second run of 12 Sphere shows kicks off in January.

But to access the stage for rehearsals, Metallica had to work through the night so the scheduled production of The Wizard of Oz – which was in residency at the time – could proceed unhindered.

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Bassist Robert Trujillo jokes that the Wizard of Oz is their "boss" and they just had to deal with working the night shift for the 'Life Burns Faster' shows.

He tells Trunk Nation: "There was about a month of prep. First week was just going to HQ and running through the chosen songs. Some of them are deeper cuts, like Devil's Dance, The Outlaw Torn. These songs haven't been played in a very long time.

"From there we took it to test the stage, because the stage is massive, and you want to get to know the terrain. We did that for about a week in actually a radio arena up in Santa Rosa, and there are no visuals there.

"So it's all about the stage and the monitors, and then you go from that into Vegas."

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And when they got to Vegas, that's when they had to switch up their sleeping patterns.

Trujillo adds: "We're rehearsing from about 11.30 at night until four in the morning, and then there's a meeting afterwards, so you might be there until, you know, 4.30 or five. The crew is there from, say, 9pm to six in the morning.

"The Wizard of Oz is our boss and runs the real show. They're the headliner. So there's this rehearsal schedule that's pretty intense.

"I don't know if anyone's ever tried to rehearse at three in the morning.It's a lot, but you kind of get into a zone, a prep mode, so to speak."

The second part of the Sphere residency begins on January 28.

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Jan 28: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Jan 30: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 04: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 06: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 18: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 20: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 25: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 27: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Mar 04: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Mar 06: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Mar 11: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Mar 13: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 08: Vancouver BC Place, BC

May 13: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA

May 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

May 22: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

May 26: Fayetteville Razorback Stadium, AR

May 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO

Jun 02: Raleigh Carter-Finley Stadium, NC

Jun 05: Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, IN

Jun 08: Buffalo Highmark Stadium, NY

Jun 12: Madison Camp Randall Stadium, WI

Jun 15: Cleveland Huntington Bank Field, OH

Jun 19: Salt Lake City Rice-Eccles Stadium, UT