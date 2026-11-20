The brand-new, gift-packed issue of Prog is on sale now, and it's our annual end-of-year issue as we celebrate everything that was great about progressive music in 2026!

Genesis, Roxy Music, Asia, Marillion, Yes, Steven Wilson, The Anchoress, Voyage 35, Alan Reed, Rush, The Flower Kings, Angine de Poitrine, Enslaved and loads more talk about their year in prog and their hopes and plans for 2027. There's the Prog Writers' Top 50 Albums Of The Year, the very best Reissues Of The Year, remembering those that left us in 2026 and a look at what's coming your way, prog-wise, for 2027.

This issue also comes with a fantastic Armando Gallo Legends Of Prog 2027 calendar, some fun prog Xmas cards and wrapping paper to ensure you're fully progged up for the festive season, a 70s rock eBook and a brilliant sampler from White Knight Records, who are also featured in the new issue.

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The essential Prog end-of-year issue!

Inside Prog 175...

Top 50 Writers' Albums Of The Year - the Prog writers’ albums of the year

Steven Wilson - it appears Mr. Wilson’s going to be busy in 2027.

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Genesis - Tony Banks and Ant Phillips on the band’s debut.

Angine de Poitrine - the microtonal, dotted prog sensations of 2026.

The Anchoress - tears to triumph: how 2026 was Catherine’s year!

Steve Hogarth - so, will that new Marillion album be out in 2027?

Alan Reed - the proud, battling Scot sums up his year.

The Prog Proms - Stuart Maconie and Jane Weaver reflect on THE event of this year's BBC Proms series.

The Flower Kings - Roine Stolt on a new album and his best of 2026.

Geoff Downes - Asia, DBA, Yes and more, Mr. Downes is a busy man.

Rush - an astonishing year in the career of the Canadians.

White Knight Records - Robert Reed’s label goes from strength to strength.

Voyage 35 - Porcupine Tree alumni revisit the early years.

Top 20 Reissues Of 2026 - the hippest and coolest reissues of the year.

Roxy Music - For Your Pleasure is back at the top after 53 years.

Enslaved - Ivar Bjørnson’s Pink Floyd pilgrimage and more.

VMBRA - young Mancunians snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

In Memoriam - remembering those we lost in 2026.

Preview of 2027 - what’s scheduled to prog your world next year.

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Steven Wilson, Peter Gabriel, Gentle Giant, Roxy Music, Neal Morse, Soft Machine, Focus, Strawbs, Greg Lake, Credo, Gandalf’s Fist, Kalandra, Glass Hammer and loads more.

This month we've been to Summer's End and Be Prog! My Friend, and saw gigs by Jon Anderson, Big Big Train, Voyage 35, Angine de Poitrine and more.

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