Order your exclusive Trivium Crown In The Grave bundle featuring the album on yellow vinyl, a sticker pack and a special Metal Hammer cover variant

This week, modern heavy metal heroes Trivium unleash their highly anticipated eleventh studio album Crown in the Grave - their first in five years - and Metal Hammer have teamed up with the band to present a special, limited bundle edition of the album that you won't be able to find anywhere else.

As well as a lush, two-disc, 'goldenrod yellow' version of Crown in the Grave on vinyl, the bundle also comes with an exclusive sticker pack and an alternate cover version of the latest issue of Metal Hammer that you cannot find in stores.

Order your exclusive Trivium Crown in the Grave bundle here

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Inside the issue, we chat to Trivium frontman Matt Heafy about the emotional rollercoaster of a journey he's been on over the past two years, including one crazy moment where he momentarily quit the band.

“That breakdown was a big thing I had to have happen,” he reflects in the interview. “I had to have that mental breakdown, that physical breakdown, to really get myself together.

“I'm comfortable being by myself,” Matt later adds of his present state after such a difficult few years. “Days off tour, I now sit and do nothing. It's amazing. I'll lay and watch anime for six hours and then go eat, then walk around by myself and be happy with that.

“I'm more present for my kids, for my wife. My wife and I's favourite thing to do is go train jujitsu together, do yoga together, then watch TV and do nothing. It's my favourite thing to do in the entire world. Same with our kids. Once we've done our stuff, let's just watch Bluey.”

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Trivium are currently on tour across North America with In Flames - the two bands will team up once again for a co-headline tour across Europe next year.