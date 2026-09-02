Get the new issue of Metal Hammer with a Motionless In White cover and a UK-exclusive red vinyl copy of new album Decades

Celebrate the release of Motionless In White’s new album Decades with Metal Hammer! We’ve teamed up with the US metalcore hellraisers for a bundle containing our latest issue with an exclusive cover, plus a red double-vinyl copy of Decades not available from any other UK stockist. Pre-order yours now while stocks last!

Inside the new Hammer, singer and sole constant member Chris Motionless tells us everything about the new album. He also goes deep into his band’s 20-year-long climb to the top of their genre, which will hit new heights when they headline Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire next August.

“I ground myself to the bone for this record,” Chris tells us. “I was going into these toxic cycles of workaholism and just burnt myself out. It took a little bit of my passion away, because it felt like a job for the first time, so I definitely wanted to walk away and come back to it. That’s part of why it took so long.”

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Elsewhere, we talk to Atlanta prog metal greats Mastodon about their latest album Marrow Deep: their first slice of new music since the departure of founding guitarist/vocalist Brent Hinds and his death aged 51 last summer.

“I was immediately shocked and saddened,” says bassist/singer Troy Sanders. “But unfortunately, I wasn’t surprised. I don’t mean that in any distasteful manner, whatsoever. I’ve done everything I could as a friend and as a bandmate over the years. I don’t know what else I could’ve done, so I’m kind of forced to just let go.”

“I wasn’t surprised that it happened, but I was shocked,” adds guitarist Bill Kelliher. “I just didn’t think it was going to happen like that.”

We also go inside Ghost’s massive new concert movie, 2 Big To Rig. Tobias Forge tells us about how they captured the epic Skeletour stage show, the unfortunate incident that nearly derailed it, and his “extracurricular” future plans.

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Meanwhile, seven years on from his throat cancer diagnosis, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine revisits his journey in an exclusive interview and an extract from his new book, In My Darkest Hour.

Green Lung take us on a tour of London’s graveyards and occult hotspots, Halestorm power couple Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger tackle your questions about love, keytars and… killer farts?! And Snot explain why they’re back in the studio, almost 30 years after the tragic death of frontman Lynn Strait.

Sleep Theory’s Cullen Moore shares his soulful playlist, Mudvayne/Hellyeah veteran Chad Gray delivers the lessons he learned from hanging out with a young Slipknot and meeting James Hetfield, and Godsmack give us the inside story of their blockbuster anthem, I Stand Alone. Plus, we meet Decessus, the Chilean death metal band led by a beauty queen.

All this, along with Eddfest, Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon, Sigh, Rory, System Of A Down, Acid Bath, Duff McKagan and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, available to pre-order now with a Motionless In White cover and Decades vinyl!