Sheryl Crow on the importance of being more like Dolly Parton. "Since she passed, I think about her every day, and I ask myself: Am I doing enough? Am I helping enough?"
Why the world would be a better place if we all learned to be a bit more like Dolly
Sheryl Crow has spoken about Dolly Parton's approach to life and the people she encountered, and the importance of the legacy she left. Crow makes the remarks in an interview in the new issue of Classic Rock.
"Dolly was authentically brilliant," says Crow, who performed Parton's classic 9 To 5 during Parton's 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, and later sang on Parton's Rockstar album. "I’ve never seen or been around someone who could make their thoughts and opinions known without ever belittling or putting anyone down, without ever making anybody the butt of a joke.
"It was remarkable. She was just masterful at being able to pull everybody in, make them think, but have it be humorous too. I love the fact that she did so many things to uplift people in need that we didn’t even know about. We’re just hearing about it now.
"Since she passed, I think about her every day, and I ask myself: 'Am I doing enough? Am I helping enough? Am I looking around enough and trying to lift other people up?'"
"I think that’s an incredible legacy to leave - that you would make people see the world in a way where they want to leave it a better place. Also, I’m so glad we’re renaming our airport after her, too."
In September, the board of commissioners at Nashville Airport voted unanimously to rename the facility in honour of Parton, although the final name has yet to be decided.
Last year, in a typically jovial response to the suggestion, Parton told The Tennessean, "I mean, it does sound like a lot of fun to say: 'Your flight is departin’ from Nashville’s D Parton.'"
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Elsewhere in the interview, Crow discusses ageing, friendship, The Beatles, the importance of a decent burger and much more. Crow's new album Pick You Up is out now.
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.