Sheryl Crow and Dolly Parton at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2022

Sheryl Crow has spoken about Dolly Parton's approach to life and the people she encountered, and the importance of the legacy she left. Crow makes the remarks in an interview in the new issue of Classic Rock.

"Dolly was authentically brilliant," says Crow, who performed Parton's classic 9 To 5 during Parton's 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, and later sang on Parton's Rockstar album. "I’ve never seen or been around someone who could make their thoughts and opinions known without ever belittling or putting anyone down, without ever making anybody the butt of a joke.

"It was remarkable. She was just masterful at being able to pull everybody in, make them think, but have it be humorous too. I love the fact that she did so many things to uplift people in need that we didn’t even know about. We’re just hearing about it now.

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"Since she passed, I think about her every day, and I ask myself: 'Am I doing enough? Am I helping enough? Am I looking around enough and trying to lift other people up?'"

"I think that’s an incredible legacy to leave - that you would make people see the world in a way where they want to leave it a better place. Also, I’m so glad we’re renaming our airport after her, too."

In September, the board of commissioners at Nashville Airport voted unanimously to rename the facility in honour of Parton, although the final name has yet to be decided.

Last year, in a typically jovial response to the suggestion, Parton told The Tennessean, "I mean, it does sound like a lot of fun to say: 'Your flight is departin’ from Nashville’s D Parton.'"

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Elsewhere in the interview, Crow discusses ageing, friendship, The Beatles, the importance of a decent burger and much more. Crow's new album Pick You Up is out now.

Get the new issue of Classic Rock.