He does his own stunts, you know.

We're talking about Winston McCall, frontman for Australian metalcore quintet Parkway Drive, for the avoidance of doubt.

Last year, the vocalist was filmed being lowered from a Parkway Drive-branded helicopter onto the roof of the Sydney Opera House, the permission for which was apparently denied to Tom Cruise, one Hollywood star famed for doing his own dangerous stunts.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

The stunt was filmed for the opening sequence for Parkway Drive: Home, a 90-minute concert film co-directed by Allan Hardy and Macario De Souza. The black-tie show sees the Byron Bay metalcore five-piece going toe-to-toe with a 70-piece symphony orchestra onstage at the world-renowned venue.

At the film premiere, which took place at London's Curzon Mayfair on November 19, McCall reveals that the idea of this death-defying stunt was pitched to the band three years ago by Hype Republic, the team behind the band's 2020 documentary, Viva the Underdogs.

"They came to us with a solid proposal of playing at the Sydney Opera House and you can't say no to that," says McCall. "We decided we wanted to do a symphony show and they said, 'The opening shot is going to be you hanging out of a helicopter, dropping onto the Opera House.' I said ‘Get fucked!’"

"People keep saying that stunt has been denied previously," he adds. "That's the way they hooked me into doing that – ‘they said no to Tom Cruise!’ They shut down the entire harbour for us, which is insane in itself. The whole thing went flawlessly. There's a shot at the end where you see me crouching down. That was the feeling of just disbelief that we actually pulled this thing off."

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Parkway Drive: HOME – Official Trailer | World Premiere Announcement 4K - YouTube Watch On

McCall reveals the experience of playing with a full symphony orchestra presented its own set of challenges, but any initial jitters were assuaged by musical director and long-time collaborator Joel Farland.

“We don't write music and we don't understand music in that way, so what the hell are you going to tell an orchestra [when] we want to create something?” says McCall. “Joel was the key for us. He's been working with us for many, many years now. I conceptualise things and he scores it. When it comes to intros and intermission stuff on our sets generally, we're like, ‘Joel, what do you reckon?’ He's like, 'Yeah, I know how to make this happen.'"

"We never heard all of the terminology until we started the rehearsals," he adds, "and he started talking to them, and we were like, 'What the fuck are you saying?’"

But to hear their heaviest riffs played back to them via a 70-piece orchestra was perhaps just as eye-opening as the feeling of being lowered from a helicopter onto an Australian landmark.

"This is a really strange thing to say, but like the whole project from the first scratch concept that the arrangers sent back to us, we were literally knocked on our ass," recalls the vocalist. “Like, ‘Oh my god!' It was a very strange feeling to be able to hear the music that [we’ve] written.”

Parkway Drive: Home will be released in UK cinemas on November 26. The live album, Home, will be released a week later on December 4 through Epitaph.

Read our review of the concert film here.