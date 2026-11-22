In March, the inaugural Palm Springs Sound & Vision Awards took place at the city's Plaza Theatre. The shows honoured Free and Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers and Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, and brought together a host of stellar names to pay tribute.

Former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum put together the show to raise money for the Adopt the Arts Foundation, a non-profit organisation advocating for arts programmes in public schools.

A film of the concert premieres this evening (November 22) at the Plaza Theatre, but one of the evening's highlights is already online, with Sorum, Geezer Butler, Lzzy Hale, Nuno Bettencourt and Steve Stevens performing an electrifying cover of Black Sabbath's Dio-era classic Neon Knights.

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The film includes rehearsal and behind-the-scenes footage, plus commentary from Sorum, while a limited-edition live album has also been pressed, featuring Glenn Hughes, Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, Bon Jovi's Phil X, and Stone Temple Pilots' man Robert DeLeo.

“I never went into that night thinking we were making a record,” says Sorum. “I originally had the show recorded and filmed because I wanted to preserve the experience for myself. But when I listened back, I realised we had captured something truly magical – the energy in the room, the performances, and the spirit of all these incredible artists coming together for the kids."

Sound & Vision Live is released this Friday via Goodnoise/Experience Vinyl, and is available to order now. Full tracklist below.

Neon Knights featuring Lzzy Hale, Geezer Butler, Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens & Matt Sorum - YouTube Watch On

Sound & Vision Live tracklist

LP1 - Side A

Bad Company

Vocals: Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Phil X

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

Can’t Get Enough

Vocals: Glenn Hughes

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Phil X

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

Run With the Pack

Vocals: Charlie Starr

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

Shooting Star

Vocals: Lzzy Hale

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

Side B

Feel Like Makin’ Love

Vocals: Corey Taylor

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy

Vocals: Paul Rodgers

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Drums: Matt Sorum

All Right Now

Vocals: Paul Rodgers and All Cast

Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Phil X, Steve Stevens, Stevie Salas

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Robert DeLeo

Additional Bass: Paul Ill

Drums: Matt Sorum

Paul Rodgers Acceptance Speech

All Right Now / The Changels

LP 2 - Side C

Children of the Grave

Vocals: Charlie Starr

Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Paul Ill

Drums: Matt Sorum

Symptom of the Universe

Vocals: Lzzy Hale

Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas

Bass: Paul Ill

Drums: Matt Sorum

N.I.B.

Vocals: Glenn Hughes

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens

Keyboards: Mike Mangan

Bass: Geezer Butler

Drums: Matt Sorum

Neon Knights

Vocals: Lzzy Hale

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens

Bass: Geezer Butler

Drums: Matt Sorum

Side D

Paranoid

Vocals: Corey Taylor

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens

Bass: Geezer Butler

Drums: Matt Sorum

War Pigs

Vocals: Corey Taylor

Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens

Bass: Geezer Butler

Drums: Matt Sorum

Geezer Butler Acceptance Speech

Changes / The Changels