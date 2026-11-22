Watch Geezer Butler, Lzzy Hale, Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens and Matt Sorum play a blistering version of Black Sabbath's Neon Knights
Official footage from Sound & Vision Live, the starriest of all-star shows
In March, the inaugural Palm Springs Sound & Vision Awards took place at the city's Plaza Theatre. The shows honoured Free and Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers and Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, and brought together a host of stellar names to pay tribute.
Former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum put together the show to raise money for the Adopt the Arts Foundation, a non-profit organisation advocating for arts programmes in public schools.
A film of the concert premieres this evening (November 22) at the Plaza Theatre, but one of the evening's highlights is already online, with Sorum, Geezer Butler, Lzzy Hale, Nuno Bettencourt and Steve Stevens performing an electrifying cover of Black Sabbath's Dio-era classic Neon Knights.
The film includes rehearsal and behind-the-scenes footage, plus commentary from Sorum, while a limited-edition live album has also been pressed, featuring Glenn Hughes, Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, Bon Jovi's Phil X, and Stone Temple Pilots' man Robert DeLeo.
“I never went into that night thinking we were making a record,” says Sorum. “I originally had the show recorded and filmed because I wanted to preserve the experience for myself. But when I listened back, I realised we had captured something truly magical – the energy in the room, the performances, and the spirit of all these incredible artists coming together for the kids."
Sound & Vision Live is released this Friday via Goodnoise/Experience Vinyl, and is available to order now. Full tracklist below.
Sound & Vision Live tracklist
LP1 - Side A
Bad Company
Vocals: Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale
Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Phil X
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Robert DeLeo
Drums: Matt Sorum
Can’t Get Enough
Vocals: Glenn Hughes
Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X
Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Phil X
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Robert DeLeo
Drums: Matt Sorum
Run With the Pack
Vocals: Charlie Starr
Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X
Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Robert DeLeo
Drums: Matt Sorum
Shooting Star
Vocals: Lzzy Hale
Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X
Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Robert DeLeo
Drums: Matt Sorum
Side B
Feel Like Makin’ Love
Vocals: Corey Taylor
Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X
Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Robert DeLeo
Drums: Matt Sorum
Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy
Vocals: Paul Rodgers
Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X
Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Robert DeLeo
Drums: Matt Sorum
All Right Now
Vocals: Paul Rodgers and All Cast
Background Vocals: Matt Sorum, Phil X
Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Phil X, Steve Stevens, Stevie Salas
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Robert DeLeo
Additional Bass: Paul Ill
Drums: Matt Sorum
Paul Rodgers Acceptance Speech
All Right Now / The Changels
LP 2 - Side C
Children of the Grave
Vocals: Charlie Starr
Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Paul Ill
Drums: Matt Sorum
Symptom of the Universe
Vocals: Lzzy Hale
Guitars: Phil X, Stevie Salas
Bass: Paul Ill
Drums: Matt Sorum
N.I.B.
Vocals: Glenn Hughes
Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens
Keyboards: Mike Mangan
Bass: Geezer Butler
Drums: Matt Sorum
Neon Knights
Vocals: Lzzy Hale
Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens
Bass: Geezer Butler
Drums: Matt Sorum
Side D
Paranoid
Vocals: Corey Taylor
Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens
Bass: Geezer Butler
Drums: Matt Sorum
War Pigs
Vocals: Corey Taylor
Guitars: Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Stevens
Bass: Geezer Butler
Drums: Matt Sorum
Geezer Butler Acceptance Speech
Changes / The Changels
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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