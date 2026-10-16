Steven Wilson bids you welcome to the village on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Steven WIlson is on the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

Steven's ninth studio album, Requiem For A Village, is about to be released. It's another fascinating album of depth, quality and intelligence that draws you into its insular and eerie world and refuses to let go. If someone were to make a modern-day, adult folk-horror version of the classic 70s kids’ TV show Children Of The Stones, this would be the soundtrack.

As well as that, Peter Hammill tells us all about his first solo album of new material for a decade; King Crimson co-founder and drummer Michael Giles looks back on more than 50 years of inquisitive music-making; surviving Moody Blue Justin Hayward tells us how excited he is about his UK tour and Scottish proggers Pallas deliver a powerful swansong for singer Alan Reed.

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Plus Arthur Brown, Eivor, The Pineapple Thief, The Tangent, Pure Reason Revolution, Lesoir, Edison's Children, Chelsea Wolfe and John Greenwood tell us all about their latest releases. All this plus Rush reviewed live in their hometown of Toronto, a Steven Wilson art card and a great sampler from Ripcord Records!

Also in Prog 174...

Peter Hammill - the Prog Proms performer and VdGG frontman on his first solo album of new material for a decade.

Pallas - the Scottish proggers discuss the majestic A Song For Tomorrow, and singer Alan Reed’s forthcoming solo album

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Eivør - the Faroese singer remains as uncategorisable as ever with Tungl.

Justin Hayward - on his current tour dates and being the sole survivor of The Moody Blues.

The Pineapple Thief - the quartet discuss stripping things back and staying true to prog on Far And Wide.

The Tangent - Andy Tillison unveils a real magnum opus in the elegant Was: A Nostalgia .

Pure Reason Revolution - Jon Courtney and the gang are back to explain why angels are terrifying!

Arthur Brown - the prog legend mulls over what we’re doing to the planet and more.

Lesoir - the Dutch art-rock collective ponder Gaia theory on their latest album, Tomorrow Is Now Today.

Edison's Children - Marillion’s Pete Trewavas and pals return with more tales from outer space.

Chelsea Wolfe - the enigmatic Chelsea Wolfe talks sobriety and her spellbinding new album, The Dark.

Michael Giles - the King Crimson co-founder looks back on more than 50 years of inquisitive music-making.

John Greenwood - the Unitopia guitarist on a prog world full of Genesis, Floyd, Hackett and Celine Dion!

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Rick Wakeman, Genesis, Asia, The Pineapple Thief, King Crimson, The Flower Kings, Pallas, Iona, Enslaved, Lesoir, The Tangent, Nektar, Also Eden, Phil Collins, Eivør, Strawbs and loads more.

This month we saw Rush in Toronto, went to ArcTanGent and A Sunday In September, and saw gigs by Iamthemorning, The Anchoress and more.

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