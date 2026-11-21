Kiss haven’t always had the best relationships with their old members. Late-period guitarist Tommy Thayer and his ’80s/’90s predecessor Bruce Kulick are on good terms with ex-bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, with Thayer performing with the supposedly retired band at sporadic fan club and Kiss Kruise events. Things were more fractious when it came to founding guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss, although both were invited to Kiss’ final show at Madison Square Garden in 2023 (neither appeared).

But in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Simmons reveals that one surviving former member definitely didn’t get asked to appear at the farewell gig: Vinnie Vincent, the mercurial guitarist who played with the band between 1982 and 1984, appearing on the albums Creatures Of The Night and Lick It Up.

“He was a talented guy, but damaged, in my view,” Simmons tells Rolling Stone. “He has yet to this day to sign his contract with Kiss.… I wish him well. I wish everybody well. Life is short, and if you can get $2,500 for popcorn farts or whatever it is you want to do, God bless.”

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Vincent hit the headlines at the end of 2025 for selling CD singles featuring his first new song in 31 years for $200. Earlier this year, he announced that he would be selling the right to release an album for a bargain $2 million.

Kiss themselves are the subject of a new two-part documentary, Kiss: End of the Road, which charts their sometimes fraught farewell tour, including the Madison Square Garden show. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Paul Stanley addresses Frehley and Criss’ absence from the band’s very last gig.

“It became impossible, which shouldn’t be a surprise to me at this point,” he says. “When people have either unrealistic expectations or demands, you just have to decide: either you acquiesce or you move on.”

While the days of Kiss embarking on lengthy tours or even playing huge one-off gigs appear to be over, the band are ploughing ahead with their plans to launch an Abba Voyage-style show featuring avatars of the band members. The band signed a multi-million dollar deal with entertainment company Pophouse to bring the idea to life.

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“Imagine virtual-reality glasses,” says Simmons of their plans for the show. “You walk into a room, you’re in another dimension, or dinosaurs are about to eat you up, all kinds of stuff. Now imagine seeing that reality without wearing glasses.”

Kiss: End Of The Road is available to stream now on pay-per-view.