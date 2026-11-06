Too wild for the blues: The real story of Ireland's greatest rock star, Rory Gallagher – only in the new issue of Classic Rock

Rock’n’roll has always belonged to artists who do things on their own terms, and Rory Gallagher was definitely one such character. This issue we look back at the life and work of the Irish guitarist who built a massive global audience through constant touring, magical stagecraft, a check shirt and a worn Fender Strat.

The new issue coincides with a brand new biography of Rory, written by his brother, manager and closest confidant Dónal alongside CR’s sister magazine Guitarist’s Ed-In-Chief Jamie Dickson. We also have some book extracts and some unexpected tales of on-the-road shenanigans along the way.

A similar independent streak shows up throughout the rest of this issue. For The Classic Rock Interview, we talk with Arthur Brown, who reflects on his incredible (and very long!) career. Heart’s Ann Wilson discusses her new project, while Nicko McBrain reflects on five decades behind the kit and life after Iron Maiden. We also catch up with Asia, talk to Sheryl Crow, get the lowdown from Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and so much more!

Features

Rory Gallagher

No hits, no hype, no compromise: inside the life of the late shy perfectionist who conquered the rock world on his own terms. Plus: the essential Rory tracks.

Asia

They never held a settled line-up together for very long. Now they’re back with more new members and a new album.

The Classic Rock Interview: Arthur Brown

In 1968, on the back of hit single Fire he became the God Of Hellfire. Since then he’s toured the globe, almost formed a band with Jimi Hendrix… and uncompromisingly followed his own path. At 84 he’s still going strong and still one of a kind.

Ann Wilson

New band. New album. New documentary. Heart’s iconic singer talks about surviving cancer, embracing Nashville and making the most personal music of her life.

Nicko McBrain

The former Iron Maiden man lays bare five decades of drumming, drugs and near misses.

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats

In 2013 they exploded from obscurity. Seven albums on, their witchy, doom-laced rock remains immersive as ever.

Sheryl Crow

The singer-songwriter shares life lessons learned while travelling life’s highway

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

Bassist Ian Hill to retire from Judas Priest, Back To The Beginning Black Sabbath film hits cinemas. Welcome back Sari Schorr and Shogun Mojo. Hello to Pieces Of Molly and Eddie 9V. Say goodbye to Angry Anderson, Cronos, Sass Jordan.

The Stories Behind The Songs: David Bowie - Ashes To Ashes

How Bowie turned “an epitaph of the 1970s” into one of his biggest hits

Q&A: Shooter Jennings

The singer/songwriter/producer on working with his country legend dad’s songs, LA being the place to be, early years and more.

Six Things You Need To Know About… These Wicked Rivers

Their stage props are groovy; they’re grafters; their new album began in a curry house; they’re not actually wicked at all.

66 The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include The Pineapple Thief, Twin Temple, Mason Hill, Gyasi, Lovehoney, Graveyard, Bleeker and more.

Reviews

New albums from Queens Of The Stone Age, Bryan Adams, Steven Wilson, Kings Of Leon, Nickelback, Bad Company, The Alarm, Rammstein, Down and more. Reissues from Motörhead, Def Leppard, The Who, Genesis, Kiss, Bruce Dickinson, Roxy Music, Be Bop Deluxe and more. DVDs, films and books on Rory Gallagher, Lou Reed, Bob Dylan, Sparks and more. Live reviews of The Darkness, Roger Taylor, Marillion, Warrior Soul and more.

Lives

We preview tours by Anvil, The Undertones and John Corabi. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Nickelback

Mike Kroeger picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

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