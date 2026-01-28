Bruce Springsteen has released an emotional new protest song, Streets Of Minneapolis, honouring the memory of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot and killed by ICE agents in the city.

The song comes as outrage continues to grow in the state and across America regards to the murder of Renee Nicole Good on January 7, and of Alex Pretti on January 24.

“I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis," Springsteen says in a statement accompanying the release. "It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free."



The first verse of the song runs:



"Through the winter’s ice and cold

Down Nicollet Avenue

A city aflame fought fire and ice

‘Neath an occupier’s boots

King Trump’s private army from the DHS

Guns belted to their coats

Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law

Or so their story goes

Against smoke and rubber bullets

By the dawn’s early light

Citizens stood for justice

Their voices ringing through the night

And there were bloody footprints

Where mercy should have stood

And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets

Alex Pretti and Renee Good"

Listen below:

Bruce Springsteen - Streets Of Minneapolis (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

A number of rock artists have spoken out against ICE and the Trump administration in the past week.



Yesterday, January 27, Randy Blythe, frontman of Lamb Of God, published a lengthy letter lambasting the Trump administration via his Substack. He references the “open moral collapse” of the US government and urges fans, “Fuck the fascists. Do not comply.”



On Monday, January 26, California post-hardcore band Thrice issued a statement condemning the killings and voicing solidarity with those protesting against ICE.

“We applaud and stand in solidarity [with] the patriots in the streets of Minneapolis who are exercising their first amendment rights in support of their neighbours and in defiance of an increasingly authoritarian regime, and we mourn those who have lost their lives at the hands of state violence,” the four-piece wrote. “ICE out!”



Earlier this month, Neil Young expressed his horror at the killing of Renee Good.



"This morning an ICE officer shot a woman in the face three times for no reason in Minneapolis," he wrote. "These ICE people do not operate like police. They are thugs. poor ID. Covered faces. Is ICE the new American Thug police?"

Young also called out President Trump for making America a "disaster", and called on US citizens to "rise up" in peaceful protests against his regime.