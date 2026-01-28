"There were bloody footprints where mercy should have stood. And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets, Alex Pretti and Renee Good." Bruce Springsteen releases moving anti-ICE protest song Streets of Minneapolis
Bruce Springsteen rush-releases song "in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis"
Bruce Springsteen has released an emotional new protest song, Streets Of Minneapolis, honouring the memory of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot and killed by ICE agents in the city.
The song comes as outrage continues to grow in the state and across America regards to the murder of Renee Nicole Good on January 7, and of Alex Pretti on January 24.
“I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis," Springsteen says in a statement accompanying the release. "It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free."
The first verse of the song runs:
"Through the winter’s ice and cold
Down Nicollet Avenue
A city aflame fought fire and ice
‘Neath an occupier’s boots
King Trump’s private army from the DHS
Guns belted to their coats
Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law
Or so their story goes
Against smoke and rubber bullets
By the dawn’s early light
Citizens stood for justice
Their voices ringing through the night
And there were bloody footprints
Where mercy should have stood
And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets
Alex Pretti and Renee Good"
Listen below:
A number of rock artists have spoken out against ICE and the Trump administration in the past week.
Yesterday, January 27, Randy Blythe, frontman of Lamb Of God, published a lengthy letter lambasting the Trump administration via his Substack. He references the “open moral collapse” of the US government and urges fans, “Fuck the fascists. Do not comply.”
On Monday, January 26, California post-hardcore band Thrice issued a statement condemning the killings and voicing solidarity with those protesting against ICE.
“We applaud and stand in solidarity [with] the patriots in the streets of Minneapolis who are exercising their first amendment rights in support of their neighbours and in defiance of an increasingly authoritarian regime, and we mourn those who have lost their lives at the hands of state violence,” the four-piece wrote. “ICE out!”
Earlier this month, Neil Young expressed his horror at the killing of Renee Good.
"This morning an ICE officer shot a woman in the face three times for no reason in Minneapolis," he wrote. "These ICE people do not operate like police. They are thugs. poor ID. Covered faces. Is ICE the new American Thug police?"
Young also called out President Trump for making America a "disaster", and called on US citizens to "rise up" in peaceful protests against his regime.
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.