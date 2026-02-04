"There were no rules; ideas could come from anywhere: subtle drum loops, bits of organ or abstract guitar noise, even samples of frogs or crickets." Long-awaited Slipknot project Look Outside Your Window is finally being released
Look Outside Your Window was recorded while Slipknot were in the studio making 2008's All Hope Is Gone album
The long-awaited Slipknot project Look Outside Your Window is finally being released, 18 years after percussionist Shawn '"Clown" Crahan, singer Corey Taylor, guitarist Jim Root and DJ Sid Wilson recorded 11 “experimental” tracks during the making of Slipknot's All Hope Is Gone album in 2008.
"We knew we were heading down a different creative path, entirely apart from Slipknot, and we followed it eagerly," say the four via a post on the Knotfest website. "We called the project Look Outside Your Window as a tribute to this experimental spirit.
"Created during a chaotic time in our shared history, the songs were born late at night, in a house on a farm in the middle of nowhere. Peering out through a big picture window, we wondered about what, or who, might be lurking outside.
"That sense of the unknown seeped into the music itself. There were no rules; ideas could come from anywhere: subtle drum loops, bits of organ or abstract guitar noise, even samples of frogs or crickets. Guided by emotion and instinct, we let the sounds themselves point the way."
Look Outside Your Window will not be branded as a Slipknot release, and will be released as a Record Store Day exclusive on April 18. The album will be available as a pink and blue splatter vinyl edition of 2300 copies.
Clown first revealed the existence of Look Outside Your Window during a 2018 interview with Metal Hammer.
"While too much politics was happening in the studio, I was blowing my fucking brains out with art," he said. "It was a positive thing. I had my negativity and positivity, but doing that kept me equal."
