Halsey, Iron Maiden, Gorillaz, Limp Bizkit and Bring Me The Horizon to play Rock For People 2026 – day splits announced

Czech festival Rock For People has added 50 names to its 2026 lineup and revealed day splits.

The likes of Tom Morello, Trivium, Within Temptation and Bury Tomorrow have joined the bill for the five-day gathering, which is set to take place at Park 360 in Hradec Králové in northern Czech Republic from June 10 to 14. The new acts join headliners Gorillaz, Limp Bizkit, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey and Iron Maiden.

The day splits for the festival have also been confirmed. See all the newly added performers, and the day-by-day plan for the weekend, on the poster embedded below.

Four- and five-day passes for Rock For People are now available to buy via the festival’s website. Comfy+ and VIP options can also be bought, which include such bonuses as fast-track entrance to the venue.

Promoted as “Europe’s fastest-growing alternative festival”, Rock For People kicked off in 1995 in the town of Český Brod, before relocating in 2007. From an initial capacity of 1,100 people, it can now accommodate 50,000. Past headliners have included Muse, Linkin Park, Slipknot, Green Day and My Chemical Romance.

Halsey will play Rock For People as part of her European festival tour, following the release of her latest album The Great Impersonator in 2024. Limp Bizkit will also be making multiple European appearances in the summer, including a headline slot at Download festival in the UK on the same weekend.

As for Iron Maiden, the Rock For People date will be part of their blockbuster 50th-anniversary tour, Run For Your Lives, which fires up again in May and will feature a special show at Knebworth House in Stevenage, UK on July 11. After that, the band will spend the end of summer and the autumn playing in North, Central and South America.

Bring Me The Horizon have an intense spring and summer planned, starting with a run of headline shows and festival dates in North America set for April and May, before the band jet to Europe to play more festivals in June.

Gorillaz will play two Los Angeles shows in February, before embarking on their recently announced The Mountain tour of the UK and Ireland in March. More festival shows and some special headliners, including a date at Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, are set from June to August.