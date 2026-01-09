"I was Catholic when I put the album on. Midway through, I became a full-blown Satanist": Watch the first episode of the eagerly-awaited series Tony Iommi - The Godfather of Heavy Metal, starring Rob Halford, Zakk Wylde, Brian May and Tom Morello and more
The video tells Tony Iommi's story through archive footage and present-day interviews
The eagerly-awaited first episode of Tony Iommi: The Godfather of Heavy Metal, is now available online.
The series, which tells the story of the Black Sabbath guitarist via archive footage and present-day interviews, with an emphasis on his role as one of the originators of heavy metal. It's praise Iommi was initially reluctant to embrace.
"I wouldn’t accept the heavy metal thing for years,” Iommi says. “I kept saying we were a heavy rock band."
Guests on the first episode of Tony Iommi: The Godfather of Heavy Metal include Slash, Queen's Brian May, Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Rage Against The Machine man Tom Morello, Yungblud, Anthrax's Scott Ian, John 5, Pantera's Phil Anselmo, W.A.S.P.'s Blackie Lawless and longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde.
"I was Catholic when I put the album on,” says Wylde, referring to the first time he heard Iommi's riffs. "Midway through the album, I became a full-blown Satanist. At the end of the record, I converted back to Catholicism so I could thank God for Black Sabbath.”
"I don’t know where Tony’s stuff comes from,” adds May. "Tony is in everybody. He’s the godfather of heavy metal."
"I'm very grateful to Gibson for this new documentary series and for honouring my role in the story of heavy metal" says Iommi. "Hearing the kind words from so many incredible artists is really humbling. Thank you all for telling the story with such heart – and to the fans who've kept it alive. Long may it continue!"
The series launches as Gibon reissue the company's first-ever signature pickup, the Tony Iommi humbucker, which was originally developed in the late 1990s. It's available to purchase now.
