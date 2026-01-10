Renaissance drummer Terry Sullivan has died

Terry Sullivan, drummer with Renaissance's classic 1970s lineup, has died. The news was confirmed by Renaissance singer Annie Haslam, now the only survivor of that lineup.

"It is with the greatest sadness to let you know that Terry Sullivan, our drummer from the classic Renaissance lineup, has passed away!" writes Haslam. "He was surrounded by his family and a room full of Love when he peacefully passed. He was a great drummer, a warm human being, caring, funny and also an excellent songwriter. Please say prayers for Terry, his wife Christine, sons Lee and Kristian and grandson Ashton and all his family, friends and fans all over the world who will miss him.

"We were only talking a few weeks ago, reminiscing about our glory days and how far we had come in four years to end up at Carnegie Hall with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and after that the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Royal Chorale Society. Every dream anyone could wish for we had, and not forgetting the incomparable music we were blessed to create. It was a lovely conversation I will hold inside forever."

Haslam was born in London, England, and tasted minor success with the psychedelic rock band Dry Ice, who played shows with The Who, Pink Floyd, Spooky Tooth, King Crimson and The Groundhogs and released one single, Running To The Convent, for the Island Records affiliate IBC, in 1969. An album's worth of material was recorded, but not released until 2018.

After a period playing in the US, Sullivan returned to the UK and became drummer for Renaissance after answering an ad in Melody Maker. His first album with the band was their third, 1972's Prologue, and he'd go on to play on all their records until 1979's Azure d'Or, a run that included the classic 1975 release Scheherazade And Other Stories, and the 1978 Top 10 single Northern Lights.

Sullivan left Renaissance after the recording of Azure d'Or on a matter of principle, after longtime friend, bassist John Tout, was fired after making a mistake onstage. Both men returned to contribute to Tuscanny, released in 2001, and Sullivan stayed with the band long enough to record a live album, In the Land of the Rising Sun: Live in Japan, released the following year. They broke up shortly after, although Haslam would revive Renaissance in 2009, with only guitarist Michael Dunford remaining from the classic lineup.

Sullivan also played with the Good ‘ol Boys, a band whose membership also included former Deep Purple bassist Nick Simper, Warhorse guitarist Pete Parks, and Ali McKenzie, singer with Ronnie Woods' pre-fame R&B outfit The Birds. He also formed Renaissant, in the style of his former band, alongside his wife Christine, John Tout, and Renaissance lyricist Betty Thatcher-Newsinger. Their sole album, South of Winter, was released in 2005. A second album was written but never released.

"In the end, it’s up to the people to support us, and we in turn will try our best to return the love and respect given to us," he told Let It Rock in 2005. "My life has been all about making music, so whatever happens, I will continue down this path and use this gift I have been given."