Gong kick off the New Year with video for blissed out new single The Wonderment
Cosmic proggers Gong will release their new album, Bright Spirit, in the first part of 2026
Cosmic prog rockers Gong have kicked off 2026 with a video for their brand new single, The Wonderment.
The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, Bright Spirit, which the band will release through Kscope later this year. It will be the fourth Gong album helmed by the current line-up, following Rejoice, I'm Dead (2016), The Universe Also Collapses (2019) and Unending Ascending (2023).
"Boy, it feels like we've been sitting on this for ages so I'm delighted to finally share it... ON THE BIRTHDAY OF ALAN WATTS AND SYD BARRETT!," exclaims guitarist and vocalist Kavus Torabi of the new single.
This is The Wonderment, taken from the forthcoming Gong album, Bright Spirit. I couldn't be happier with how this one came out. You can watch the beautiful video, download from our Bandcamp page, pre-order the album on LP and CD or just stream in all the usual places."
Gong previously shared a video for Stars In Heaven, the first track released from Bight Star.
You can read a review of the band on their recent tour in the brand new issue of Prog Magazine. Gong will play the following dates in March:
Mar 19: Brighton Chalk
Mar 20: Canterbury Gulbenkian Theatre
Mar 21: Swansea Hangar 18
Mar 26: Lincoln The Drill, Lincoln
Mar 27:Manchester New Century Hall
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.