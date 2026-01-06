Gong kick off the New Year with video for blissed out new single The Wonderment

Cosmic prog rockers Gong have kicked off 2026 with a video for their brand new single, The Wonderment.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, Bright Spirit, which the band will release through Kscope later this year. It will be the fourth Gong album helmed by the current line-up, following Rejoice, I'm Dead (2016), The Universe Also Collapses (2019) and Unending Ascending (2023).

"Boy, it feels like we've been sitting on this for ages so I'm delighted to finally share it... ON THE BIRTHDAY OF ALAN WATTS AND SYD BARRETT!," exclaims guitarist and vocalist Kavus Torabi of the new single.

This is The Wonderment, taken from the forthcoming Gong album, Bright Spirit. I couldn't be happier with how this one came out. You can watch the beautiful video, download from our Bandcamp page, pre-order the album on LP and CD or just stream in all the usual places."

Gong previously shared a video for Stars In Heaven, the first track released from Bight Star.

You can read a review of the band on their recent tour in the brand new issue of Prog Magazine. Gong will play the following dates in March:

Mar 19: Brighton Chalk

Mar 20: Canterbury Gulbenkian Theatre

Mar 21: Swansea Hangar 18

Mar 26: Lincoln The Drill, Lincoln

Mar 27:Manchester New Century Hall

Get tickets here.

Pre-order The Wonderment.