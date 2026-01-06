“I lost a lot of hair when Lemmy blasted his bass. You’d see big bikers at the front of the house throwing up”: Watch Motörhead drummer react to fans’ stories about the heavy metal trailblazers

Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee has reacted to fans’ stories, tributes and even tattoos in a new video.

On Friday (January 2), YouTube channel Loud Society uploaded a 10-minute clip of the drummer, who now plays in German hard rockers Scorpions, showing his responses to a variety of homages from fans, filmed at last year’s Rock Am Ring, Hellfest, Resurrection and Tuska festivals.

Early in the video, Dee watches one person say that they were unable to sleep the night after a Motörhead show, as they had forgotten their earplugs and the music was so loud that it gave them tinnitus.

“You should wear ear protectors if you’re so fucking sensitive!” Dee claps back jokingly.

“I’m just kidding, of course,” he continues. “I lost a lot of hair when Lemmy [Kilmister, frontman] blasted his bass. You’d see big bikers at the front of the house throwing up and shit. Tough guys, you know? You go, maybe they should back up a little bit.”

Later on, he reacts to one fan who says that they discovered Motörhead after they recorded their song The Game for juggernaut wrestling company WWE, who used it as the theme song for multi-time world champion Triple H.

“Good one! A lot of people did,” says Dee. “I remember Lemmy saying, when we got asked to do this, ‘What do they think we are, a fucking circus?!’”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another fan is asked what they would do if Lemmy were standing in front of them right now. They answer that they’d simply like to sit down with the iconic singer/bassist and hear stories from his life. “He must have had the greatest life in the world!” they exclaim.

Dee responds: “Funny fella! He makes me happy. He was a bit jealous of Lemmy’s life, I suppose. Everybody in the world would be a little jealous of the rock star life, but I can tell you this: it ain’t that easy.”

Dee later reveals that, around Lemmy’s 50th birthday, the frontman told him that he could die tomorrow and he’d die happy. “He had a cool life, he said,” he remembers, “and I totally agree.”

Watch the full interview with the drummer below.

Lemmy founded Motörhead in 1975 and played with the band for 40 years, until he died on December 28, 2015: four days after his 70th birthday and two after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Dee and Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell broke the band up almost immediately after Lemmy passed. The drummer told Swedish magazine Expressen on December 29: “Motörhead is over, of course. Lemmy was Motörhead. But the band will live on in the memories of many.”

In May last year, a 2.25m (7ft 4in) statue of Lemmy was erected in his birthplace of Burslem in Stoke-On-Trent, UK. Stoke-On-Trent Lord Mayor Lyn Sharpe was at the unveiling ceremony and said, “Lemmy was one of us. Stokie-born, he never forgot his roots. Today, we in the city are proud to honour a son of the city, with this magnificent statue.”

Lemmy was recently honoured by his friends, bandmates and peers in issue 407 of Metal Hammer, 10 years after he passed away. Order your copy now and have it delivered directly to your door.