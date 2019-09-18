Wednesday 13 hook up with Alice Cooper for Necrophaze - watch ghoulish video

Wednesday 13 have released a ghoulish video for their new single Necrophaze.

It’s the title track from frontman Wednesday 13's band's upcoming studio album, which will launch on September 27 through Nuclear Blast. Necrophaze follows Decompose and Bring Your Own Blood from the follow-up to 2017’s Condolences.

The track features a guest contribution from Alice Cooper – and Wednesday 13 is delighted at the final results.

He says: “The title track Necrophaze is one of my favourites on the new album, and not just because it features my shock rock hero Alice Cooper.

“Alice helps deliver the first brutal axe swing on this album, starting the record off and getting the blood flowing immediately.

“I like to compare Necrophaze to the movie Creepshow, as if every song is a different part of the story. This is the first part of the story and it cuts straight to the bone. Enter the Necrophaze.”

Along with Cooper, the new album will also feature Hellyeah’s Roy Mayorga, Children Of Bodom’s Alexi Laiho and Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia.

The LP and CD versions of Necrophaze will feature different artwork. The LP features a Creepshow comic book vibe, while the CD has “the eeriness of something akin to John Carpenter’s The Fog.”

Wednesday 13 will head out on the road with Static-X, Devildriver and Dope across North America later this year.

The Necrophaze LP artwork

The Necrophaze CD artwork

Wednesday 13: Necrophaze

1. Necrophaze

2. Bring Your Own Blood

3. Zodiac

4. Monster

5. Decompose

6. Be Warned

7. The Hearse

8. Tie Me A Noose

9. Life Will Kill Us All

10. Bury The Hatchet

11. Necrophaze Main Theme (End Credits)

12. Animal (Fuck Like A Beast)