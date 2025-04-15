Alice Cooper and Judas Priest announce co-headline tour

Shock rock king Alice Cooper and heavy metal legends Judas Priest have lined up a 22-date co-headline US tour for later this year. The schedule begins on September 16 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS, and wraps up at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, TX, on October 26.

Support at all shows – apart from the September 18 show in Alpharetta, GA – will come from Corrosion Of Conformity. Artist presales will begin tomorrow (April 16) at 10am, with the general sale kicking off on Friday at the same time.

The new dates are in addition to an already-announced UK co-headline show at the O2 in London on July 25, and follow the conclusion of Cooper's Too Close For Comfort tour in late August. Meanwhile, Priest will complete their 2025 European Shield Of Pain schedule in July. Full details below.

Alice Cooper: Too Close For Comfort 2025 tour

Feb 13-17: Miami Rock Legends Cruise, FL



May 02: Huntsville VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, AL

May 03: Macon Atrium Health Amphitheater, GA

May 05: Montgomery Performing Arts Center, AL

May 06: Savannah Civic Center: Johnny Mercer Theater, GA

May 07: North Charleston Performing Arts Center SC

May 09: Columbus Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025, OH

May 10: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI

May 13: Moline Vibrant Arena at The MARK, IL

May 14: Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre, WI

May 15: Muncie Ball State University: Emens Auditorium, IN

May 17: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA

May 18: Ocean City Boardwalk Rock 2025, MD|

May 20: Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Arena, PA

May 22: Utica Stanley Performing Arts Center, NY

May 23: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

May 24: Atlantic City Ocean Casino Resort, NJ

Jul 05: Hannover Stadium, Germany *

Jul 08: Bologna Sequoie Music Park, Italy

Jul 11: Athens Rockwave Festival 2025, Greece

Jul 13: Mogilovo Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley, Bulgaria

Jul 19: Spalt Strandbad Enderndorf, Germany

Jul 22: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 23: Edinburgh Playhouse, UK

Jul 25: London The O2, UK ∞

Jul 26: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jul 28: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jul 30: Schaffhausen Stars in Town 2025, Switzerland

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 19: Salem Salem Civic Center, VA

Aug 20: Knoxville The Tennessee Theatre, TN

Aug 21: Chattanooga Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, TN

Aug 23: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Aug 26: Waukee Vibrant Music Hall, IA

Aug 27: Omaha Orpheum Theater, NE

Aug 30: Memphis Elvis Presley’s Memphis: Graceland Soundstage, TN

* with Scorpions and Judas Priest

∞ co-headline show with Judas Priest

Judas Priest Shield Of Pain tour 2025

Jun 14: Oslo Tjuvholmen Arena, Norway

Jun 17: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Jun 18: Hessentag Festival, Frankfurt, Germany

Jun 21: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 25: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jun 27: Lisbon Evil Live Fest, Portugal

Jun 29: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 01: Ferrara Summer Festival, Italy

Jul 03: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 05: Hannover Niedersachsenstadion, Germany (supporting Scorpions)

Jul 07: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Jul 10: Rattvik Dalhalla, Sweden

Jul 13: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Jul 15: Carcassonne Festival De Carcassone, France

Jul 17: Sion Sous Les Etoiles, Switzerland

Jul 19: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jul 20: Oberhausen Rudolf-Weber-Arena, Germany

Jul 23: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, UK

Jul 25: London O2 Arena, UK ∞

∞ co-headline show with Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper & Judas Priest: Co-headline tour

Sep 16: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Sep 18: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA*

Sep 20: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 21: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TN

Sep 24: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Sep 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 27: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage at SPAC, NY

Sep 29: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Oct 01: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Oct 02: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Oct 04: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 05: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Oct 10: Colorado Springs Broadmoor World Arena, CO

Oct 12: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT

Oct 14: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 15: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 18: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 19: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Oct 22: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Oct 23: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 25: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Oct 26: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX