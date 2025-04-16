Recommended reading

Ian Anderson laments Jerusalem's current plight as Jethro Tull share brand new video for Over Jerusalem

Jethro Tull released their acclaimed 24th studio album Curious Ruminant in March

Jethro Tull
Jethro Tull have shared a brand new video for their track Over Jerusalem, a song the band have now added to thgeir current live show.

Over Jerusalem is taken from the band's most recent album, Curious Ruminant, whch they released through Chrysalis Records in March.

“Having visited Jerusalem to perform in concert and in Israel generally many times since 1986 I, like much of the world, have felt growing distress at the political, social and cultural dilemmas facing all in the region," says Tull mainstay Ian Anderson. "After the first visit or two, I decided to continue to perform there but to donate all proceeds to various local NGOs: mostly to those supporting co-education of Arabs, Jews and Christians and often with a musical bias.

"The deep and complex history of Jerusalem - brilliantly chronicled in the book Jerusalem: The Biography by Simon Sebag Montifiore - would be best read by many taking the simplistic view and taking polarised sides. Montefiore refers to "Jerusalem Syndrome", which pretty much sums up my own somewhat tortured views.

"I continue to hold a deep reverence and concern for the future of one of the most important cities of all time and its pivotal place in the current world. I say in the final line of the song, "I'm not over Jerusalem." Like a tragic love affair, it remains a memory which time cannot erase. Don't get me started about Moscow or Kiev....”

