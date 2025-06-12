Roger Waters shares new trailer for This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie
Roger Waters new This Is Not A Drill - Live From Prague The Movie opens in cinemas worldwide in July, with the soundtrack being released in August
Roger Waters has shared a new trailer video for his upcoming live releaseThis Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie.
The new film, presented in 8K, was shot at the Prague O2 Arena in the Czech Republic on May 25 in 2023, during Waters' This Is Not A Drill tour.
This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie will be released in cinemas worldwide through Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision beginning on 23 July. Tickets went on sale today. The ticket link is listed below.
The show features 20 classic Pink Floyd and Waters solo songs, including: Wish You Were Here, Us & Them, Comfortably Numb, Is This The Life We Really Want? and a brand new song, The Bar.
The accompanying music will be released on Legacy Recordings, the catalogue division of Sony Music Entertainment, on August 1, and will see the performance presented as a 4 LP set, Blu-ray, a 2 CD set, on DVD and as Digital Audio.
Pre-order This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague.
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.