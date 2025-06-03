Footage of the reunited Alice Cooper Band working together on their first album in more than half a century has emerged in the video for the band's new single, Wild Ones.

The footage, which was shot at Carriage House Studios in Stamford, CT, finds Cooper and guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neil Smith running through the new single, which includes the lyrics "Revving up our engines, sharpening our claws / 'Cause baby when you're hungry, the jungle is the law", and a motif at the one-minute mark that's surely a hat-tip to Cooper's 1971 classic Under My Wheels.

"Inspired by the iconic 1953 film The Wild One starring Marlon Brando, the track captures the same defiant spirit that once shocked middle America and defined a generation," reads a statement accompanying the song's release, "With snarling guitars, pounding drums, and Alice’s unmistakable snarl front and centre, Wild Ones isn’t just a song, it’s a statement."

The song is the second to emerge from new album The Revenge Of Alice Cooper, following the release of Black Mamba in April. The album is produced by Bob Ezrin, who worked on the band's classic early 70s albums Love It to Death, Killer, School's Out and Billion Dollar Babies, and is the band's first since 1973's Muscle of Love. It'll arrive via earMusic on July 25.

"This album is a celebration of friendship, nostalgia, and the timeless sound that solidified Alice Cooper as a rock icon," say the band in a statement. "Fans can expect a powerful and nostalgic experience that bridges the gap between the band's storied past and their vibrant present."

Alice Cooper (the man, not the band) embarks on the European of his Too Close For Comfort solo tour early next month, and hooks up with Judas Priest in September for a run of co-headline dates in the US. Full dates below.

Alice Cooper: Too Close For Comfort 2025 tour

Jul 05: Hannover Stadium, Germany *

Jul 08: Bologna Sequoie Music Park, Italy

Jul 11: Athens Rockwave Festival 2025, Greece

Jul 13: Mogilovo Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley, Bulgaria

Jul 19: Spalt Strandbad Enderndorf, Germany

Jul 22: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 23: Edinburgh Playhouse, UK

Jul 25: London The O2, UK ∞

Jul 26: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jul 28: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jul 30: Schaffhausen Stars in Town 2025, Switzerland

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 19: Salem Salem Civic Center, VA

Aug 20: Knoxville The Tennessee Theatre, TN

Aug 21: Chattanooga Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, TN

Aug 23: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Aug 26: Waukee Vibrant Music Hall, IA

Aug 27: Omaha Orpheum Theater, NE

Aug 30: Memphis Elvis Presley’s Memphis: Graceland Soundstage, TN

* with Scorpions and Judas Priest

∞ co-headline show with Judas Priest

Alice Cooper & Judas Priest: Co-headline tour

Sep 16: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Sep 18: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA*

Sep 20: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 21: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TN

Sep 24: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Sep 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 27: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage at SPAC, NY

Sep 29: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Oct 01: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Oct 02: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Oct 04: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 05: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Oct 10: Colorado Springs Broadmoor World Arena, CO

Oct 12: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT

Oct 14: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 15: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 18: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 19: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Oct 22: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Oct 23: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 25: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Oct 26: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Tickets are on sale now.