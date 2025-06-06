Watch Creeper preview their forthcoming album Sanguivore II: Mistress Of Death with punky new single Headstones, which explores "the dark perils of rock ’n’ roll, sins of the flesh, and pure evil"

Creeper are teasing the next phase of their career with the release of new single Headstones, the first offering from their forthcoming record Sanguivore II: Mistress Of Death, the follow-up to 2023's Sanguivore.



The newly-released video for the song opens with a graphic stating "Chapter 1. the world in corruption, evil is everywhere, darkness spreads across everything" before vocalist William Von Ghould sings the memorable opening lyric "Spat out of heaven, now we are all hell bound."

The vocalist says, "Headstones is the first glimpse into Sanguivore II: Mistress of Death. Set in a blood-drenched vision of the 1980s, it follows a vampire rock band on a tour soaked in violence and excess. It features some of our heaviest and most theatrical guitar work yet, echoing Iron Maiden, with Lawrie Pattison and Ian Miles trading solos in the bridge. It’s also the fastest single we’ve released in years.



"Lyrically, it sets the stage for what’s to come in the album’s narrative, exploring the dark perils of rock ’n’ roll, sins of the flesh, and pure evil. This is the band at its most over-the-top and unashamedly dramatic. But as our hero Jim Steinman once said, 'Sometimes going all the way is just the start'."

Watch the video below:

Creeper - Headstones (Official Video)

Back in 2023, Louder's Merlin Alderslade hailed Sanguivore as "not just the most spectacular work of their career, but the most irresistibly anthemic, fabulously flamboyant dark rock opera you’re likely to hear this year."

As with its predecessor, Sanguivore II: Mistress of Death is produced by Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Killing Joke). No release date has been set yet for the album, but the band state on Instagram that it will arrive "this Halloween season".

Creeper will play Bloodstock festival in the UK this summer, and support Ice Nine Kills on their four-date UK arena tour in December.

