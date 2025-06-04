The biggest tour in the history of deathcore? Slaughter To Prevail announce 2026 European tour with Suicide Silence, Dying Fetus and reforming Annotations Of An Autopsy

Slaughter To Prevail have announced a stacked European tour for early 2026.

The Russian-American deathcore pack will play across the UK and the mainland in January and February 2026. They’ll be supported by brutal death metal veterans Dying Fetus, deathcore mavens Suicide Silence and, for the British dates only, a reactivating Annotations Of An Autopsy.

The full list of announced shows is available below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (June 6) at 10am local time.

Slaughter To Prevail will be touring to promote their new album Grizzly, out on July 18 via Sumerian. The band recently collaborated with J-metal sensations Babymetal for the single Song 3, which will appear on the tracklisting. The song Russian Grizzly In America is also streaming.

Metal Hammer sat down with Slaughter To Prevail singer Alex Terrible for its 398th issue earlier this year, and he spoke about all things Grizzly as well as the band’s journey so far. The issue is available online with a Slaughter To Prevail cover you won’t find in the shops. One package bundles it with an exclusive Grizzly vinyl and the other with a t-shirt unavailable anywhere else.

Head to the Louder webstore now to order the bundles while stocks last.

Dying Fetus released their latest album, Make Them Beg For Death, in 2023. They have a handful of mainland European shows booked for the summer and will play Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California on October 4. See details via their website.

Suicide Silence put out latest album Remember… You Must Die in 2023. The band will play Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky in September.

Annotations Of An Autopsy are a UK deathcore band who originally formed in 2006 and have had several splits and reunions since. They haven’t toured since 2019 and their last release was that year’s EP World Of Sludge. The five-piece will perform World Of Sludge in full on the three dates they’re playing.

Jan 13: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Jan 14: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Jan 16: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK*

Jan 17: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK*

Jan 18: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK*

Jan 20: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Jan 21: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 24: Berlin UFO Im Velodrom, Germany

Jan 25: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Jan 29: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Jan 30: Stockholm B-K, Sweden

Jan 31: Copenhagen K.B. Hallen, Denmark

Feb 02: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Feb 03: Ljubljana Media Center, Slovenia

Feb 04: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Feb 06: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 07: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Feb 08: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

(* = w/ Annotations Of An Autopsy)