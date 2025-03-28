"I consulted with high-end industry pros, undertaking a meticulous dismemberment process to ensure this is built to last." Ice Nine Kills' singer Spencer Charnas launches Pretty Evil cosmetics range, "for those who live for the limelight or the moonlight"

Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas has launched his own bespoke cosmetics range, Pretty Evil, a collection of "high-performance essentials in haircare, cosmetics, and skincare, designed to withstand the spotlight's glare or the spine-tingling thrill of the unknown."

A press release for the newly-launched brand states: "Developed with elite chemists in the USA, Pretty Evil is war paint for the wicked. Designed to hold up under stage lights, sweaty mosh pits, or moonlit murder sprees, the debut collection includes make-up and haircare products that promise durability, intensity and cruelty-free confidence.

Speaking about launch of his exciting new venture, Charnas says, “The passion and care we put into Ice Nine Kills is reflected back in the unwavering support from our beloved Psychos.... I consulted with high-end industry pros, undertaking a meticulous dismemberment process to ensure this is built to last.

"Would I be caught dead in Pretty Evil? Absolutely. And so should you.”

The press statement adds that "Pretty Evil is here to prove that beauty is indeed in the eye of the beheader."

The debut collection from includes: Die-Liner - "a rich, high-pigment black eyeliner designed to make a statement" - Liquid Lipstick, the Welcome To Horrorwood eyeshadow palette ("fifteen versatile shades to create looks from wearable natural, smoky to vibrant eye-catching styles") and Devil’s ‘Do Grim Grip pomade, to "keep you looking sharp through even the most violent of nights."

For more information about the range, go here.

Ice Nine Kills support Metallica in Toronto on April 26, before playing headline shows across North America, plus further select shows with Metallica, and US festivals including Sonic Temple and Warped Tour.

