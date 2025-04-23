“It’s like a Downton Abbey murder mystery!” Watch Trivium react to a music video so bad they didn’t release it for 20 years

Trivium have released the original music video for their 2005 single Dying In Your Arms, and with it a reaction video where the band watch it for the first time in 20 years.

In a clip uploaded to the Florida metalcore four-piece’s YouTube channel, they reveal that they filmed a Phantom Of The Opera-esque video for the Ascendancy song, but that it never aired because their manager demanded them to pull it.

Upon revisiting the abandoned video, the band enjoy many laughs at the expense of their late teenage selves. “This is either the end of our career or the beginning of a new chapter,” singer/guitarist Matt Heafy laughs while introducing the clip.

They go on to rip into everything from their postures while filming to the period costume and their hairdos. “I don’t remember my hair ever looking like that!” Heafy moans. “It looks like it got blasted, like I drove in a Corvette!”

He goes on to ask regarding the footage in general: “What’s that show? Downton Abbey! It’s like a Downton Abbey murder mystery!”

Watch the full reaction video, and the original Dying In Your Arms cut, via the players embedded below.

The unveiling of the original Dying In Your Arms video is part of Trivium’s ongoing 20th-anniversary celebrations for Ascendancy. The band released the breakthrough album in March 2005 and, within months, played a famous set at the UK’s Download festival and appeared on several magazine covers.

Trivium are co-headlining a world tour with Bullet For My Valentine, who are celebrating 20 years of their debut The Poison, and are currently in the middle of the North American leg. Both acts are playing their respective 2005 albums in full.

Metal Hammer attended the London date of Trivium and Bullet’s tour at the O2 Arena back in February and awarded it a near-perfect four-and-a-half stars.

“Two of the 2000s’ greatest metal albums got the victory laps they deserve, stuffed with high-end production and audience goodwill,” wrote journalist Matt Mills. “And, perhaps even more importantly, both bands proved that they can shine in a setting this huge, planting the seeds for a future that holds even greater triumphs.”

See the remaining shows of the tour below.

Apr 23: Grand Rapids GLC Live at 20 Monroe, MI

Apr 26: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Apr 27: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Apr 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE Outdoors, PA

Apr 30: Philadelphia The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

May 02: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

May 03: Laval Place Bell, Canada

May 04: Toronto Great Canadian Resort, Canada

May 06: Washington DC The Anthem

May 07: New York The Rooftop at Pier 17, NY

May 09: Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center, PA

May 11: Nashville The Pinnacle, TN

May 13: Corbin The Corbin Arena, KY

May 14: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

May 17: Charlotte Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

May 18: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC