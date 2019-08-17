Listen to new Wednesday 13 single Bring Your Own Blood

Wednesday 13 - Necrophaze tracklisting Necrophaze

Bring Your Own Blood

ZODIAC

Monster

Decompose

Be Warned

The Hearse

Tie Me A Noose

Life Will Kill Us All

Bury The Hatchet

Necrophaze Main Theme (End Credits)

Animal (Fuck Like A Beast) Pre-order from Amazon

Wednesday 13 has released his new single titled Bring Your Own Blood.

It's the latest material to be released from new album Necrophaze, which will arrive on September 27 through Nuclear Blast Records. To mark the new single, a visualiser video for the track Bring Your Own Blood also been released today.

“BYOB is one of my favorites off the new album. It’s what I like to call the ‘party scene’ in the audio-horror movie that is Necrophaze," says Wednesday 13. "Like in a lot of my favourite 80s horror films there was a party scene, and usually a rock ‘n’ roll track to back it up... this is that track.

"This is the fun song on the album before everything gets dark and weird.”

Last month, Wednesday 13 released an animated video for the track Decompose and revealed that the record would feature guest contributions from Hellyeah’s Roy Mayorga, Alice Cooper, Children Of Bodom’s Alexi Laiho and Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia.

The LP and CD versions of Necrophaze will feature different artwork. The LP features a Creepshow comic book vibe, while the CD has “the eeriness of something akin to John Carpenter’s The Fog.”

Wednesday 13 will head out on the road with Static-X, Devildriver and Dope across North America later this year.