Lars Ulrich has (maybe) seen your Metallica memes

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has revealed that the band have an exclusive members-only group chat and that he has a history of posting fan-made memes for his cohorts to see.

In a new interview with Variety, the metal juggernauts’ co-founder expresses particular fondness for a recent TikTok edit, which jokingly linked lyrics from 1989 single One to the Star Wars character Darth Vader.

“We have a band-only text thread that’s just for the four members, and there are definitely some fun things that we see in this day and age with everybody being so creative,” says Ulrich.

He adds: “There was this Star Wars one going around a week or two ago which was really funny. There are some conversations between Darth Vader and a whole thing that builds up, and then they’re talking about the dark side. Then all of a sudden it goes into ‘Darkness imprisoning me!’ – that whole thing from One. I think it had its origins on TikTok.”

The drummer goes on to laud Metallica’s widespread fanbase for their imagination in making such videos: “We love people’s creativity, and to see so many fans reinterpret our songs, whether it’s on guitar or drums or singing them and obviously taking them into different genres.”

He finishes by reiterating that, yes, there is a chance metal’s biggest band will see your shitpost about them: “It’s a lot to keep track of because this happens hundreds, if not thousands, of times a day. But there are some fun ones that get into our band-only text thread for the four of us to enjoy and appreciate.”

Ulrich spoke with Variety to promote new documentary Metallica Saved My Life, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday (June 11).

The band’s third cinematic venture after the documentary Some Kind Of Monster (2004) and action/concert film Metallica Through The Never (2013), Metallica Saved My Life is a celebration of their global following, telling the personal stories of some of their most ardent fans. It was directed by Jonas Åkerlund, who previously directed Lords Of Chaos as well as the music videos for the Metallica songs Whiskey In The Jar, Turn The Page and Manunkind.

In an extreme coincidence, an American family claimed last month that Metallica indirectly saved them from a potentially deadly truck crash. David and Kristin McKee of Goodview, Virginia say that plans to take their daughter to a Metallica concert at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg led to them taking an earlier night than usual. The choice pulled them out of the path of an out-of-control pickup that crashed into their living room at 2am.

Metallica’s North American tour continues on Saturday (June 14) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The band will play across Europe in summer 2026. See details below.

May 09: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece*

May 13: Bucharest Arena Națională, Romania

May 19: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland

May 22: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany*

May 24: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany+

May 27: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland*

May 30: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany*

Jun 03: Bologna Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Italy*

Jun 11: Budapest Puskas Arena, Hungary+

Jun 13: Budapest Puskas Arena, Hungary*

Jun 19: Dublin Aviva Stadium, Ireland+

Jun 21: Dublin Aviva Stadium, Ireland*

Jun 25: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK*

Jun 28: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK*

Jul 03: London Stadium, UK*

Jul 05: London Stadium, UK+

* Gojira and Knocked Loose support

+ Pantera and Avatar support