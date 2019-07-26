Wednesday 13 is back with new album Necrophaze - check out the first single

Wednesday 13 has revealed that he’ll release his new album later this year.

It’s titled Necrophaze and it’ll arrive on September 27 through Nuclear Blast Records. And to mark the news, a visualiser video for the track Decompose also been released today.

Wednesday 13 says: “Decompose is one of the first songs that was written for the new album and one of the songs I was most excited about.

“Our drummer Kyle came up with the music and once the band all got together, it took on a new life. With the addition of the eerie keyboard and piano pieces added in by Stone Sour and Hellyeah’s Roy Mayorga, this is another classic Wednesday 13 graveyard sing along.”

Along with Mayorga’s contribution, Necrophaze also features guests including Alice Cooper, Children Of Bodom’s Alexi Laiho and Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia.

Wednesday 13 adds: “This is the most elaborate, horror-themed album I’ve ever released under the name Wednesday 13. Channeling the atmosphere of early 80s horror films, TV shows, cartoons and movie soundtracks, the Necrophaze was complete.

“To add a little more blood to the party, we had the complete honour of having the Godfather of shock rock, the legendary Alice Cooper. Alice is a guest doing the introduction to the album and the title track. “

The LP and CD versions of Necrophaze will feature different artwork. The LP features a Creepshow comic book vibe, while the CD has “the eeriness of something akin to John Carpenter’s The Fog.”

Wednesday 13 will head out on the road with Static-X, Devildriver and Dope across North America later this year.

The Necrophaze LP artwork

The Necrophaze CD artwork

Wednesday 13: Necrophaze

1. Necrophaze

2. Bring Your Own Blood

3. ZODIAC

4. Monster

5. Decompose

6. Be Warned

7. The Hearse

8. Tie Me A Noose

9. Life Will Kill Us All

10. Bury The Hatchet

11. Necrophaze Main Theme (End Credits)

12. Animal (Fuck Like A Beast)