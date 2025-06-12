The 10 best Sleep Token songs ever

Ever since they first emerged in 2016, Sleep Token have been an unknowable enigma and fast-rising sensation at the heart of contemporary metal. Ducking interviews almost entirely, the band have nonetheless built a mystique around a sense of theatricality and lore that refers to the entity Sleep, each song (and video) offering breadcrumbs on what it's all about. It's wielded incredible results: 2025 has seen them anointed as Download festival headliners for the first time, while latest album Even In Arcadia was a number one smash hit in numerous countries.

But, even putting aside their near-unprecedented success and metal's love for masks and theatricality (Slipknot, Ghost, GWAR...), Sleep Token's music is a fascinating mixture of soul, R&B, djent and tech metal elements that makes them unlike just about anybody else. Now with almost eight million monthly listeners on Spotify, we figured it high time to pick out the ten best Sleep Token songs - so far.

Calcutta (Two, 2017)

To date, the only interview Sleep Token have ever given was to Hammer in support of then new single Calcutta in 2017. Released just five months after their debut EP One, Calcutta upped production values and honed in on the ethereal melodies that sit at the heart of Sleep Token's sound.

The instrumentation is minimalist for the first half, but builds to a crushing crescendo that has since become an oft-repeated and beloved motif of their songwriting. Featured on a Metal Hammer cover CD in August that year, the description simply read: "progressive beauty. But who are Sleep Token?"

SLEEP TOKEN - Calcutta (Official HD Video - Basick Records) - YouTube Watch On

The Offering (Sundowning, 2020)

Even when they were playing (comparatively) tiny venues, Sleep Token were setting themselves up with the kind of crowd-baiting anthems that could send fans into a frenzy. The metronome beat at the top of The Offering begs to be clapped by thousands, building into a deliciously satisfying groove and grind that is sure to elicit mosh pits wherever the band go.

The mystery surrounding the band only adds to the menacing aura of The Offering, Vessel's whispered insistence that we "take a bite" feeling like a tantalising offer from the Garden of Eden's serpent. It's a massive song, with a sense of cathartic release that shows Sleep Token's ascendancy was never in question.

Sleep Token - The Offering (Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Gods (Sundowning, 2020)

Given just how expansive Sleep Token's sound is, it's hard to imagine the band writing a song like Gods these days. The band's usual melodious and progressive inclinations are dropped almost entirely for straight-up brutish metal, Vessel snarling and howling in ways that would do the likes of While She Sleeps or Loathe proud.

Granted, the melodic segments do eventually creep in - feeling like the song has skipped to entirely different realms - but this song is proof positive that Sleep Token always knew how to bring the heavy.

Sleep Token - Gods (Visualiser) - YouTube Watch On

Hypnosis (This Place Will Become Your Tomb, 2021)

Sleep Token's pop ambitions were realised more fully on This Place Will Become Your Tomb than anything else the band had produced to date, the production highlighting just how spectacular their compositions are.

But while the melodic sides became more apparent, Sleep Token didn't skimp on heft. Hypnosis brings crushing walls of distorted riffs that could almost sit comfortably amongst the shoegaze inspired maximalism of Deftones or Loathe, the band carefully balancing a sense of percussive, propulsive heaviness and fragile beauty to stunning effect.

Sleep Token - Hypnosis (Visualiser) - YouTube Watch On

Fall For Me (This Place Will Become Your Tomb, 2021)

Sleep Token's use of minimalism is as crucial to their sound as any stylistic flourishes they might throw into the mix. Fall For Me rides almost entirely on Vessel's incredible voice, just shy of two-and-a-half minutes of digitally manipulated vocals that can't hide the fact this song is beautifully immersive.

No major surprise that Fall For Me became a big sing-along hit in the band's setlist, its addictive hook of "god I wish you were here" perfectly set to be howled by thousands of fans every night of their sold-out 2021 UK tour.

Sleep Token - Fall For Me - YouTube Watch On

Alkaline (This Place Will Become Your Tomb, 2021)

At just shy of 120 million streams on Spotify alone, it's fair to say This Place Will Become Your Tomb single Alkaline has become a stand-out anthem among Sleep Token's canon. Subtle infusions of R&B in the backing vocals lie beneath a snaking, twitching tech-metal riff that staggers forward like a ghoulish horror movie villain, all the while propelled along by Vessel's captivating voice.

And that's to say nothing of the song's psychic powered horror-style video, playing up to the inherent mystery and edge of the band's lore, Vessel seemingly uses telekinetic powers to twist limbs and strangle armed hasmat-suited goons. By the end, we're still none the wiser, but know one thing for sure: you can't fuck with Sleep Token.

Sleep Token - Alkaline - YouTube Watch On

Chokehold (Take Me Back To Eden, 2023)

Sleep Token hit the ground running in 2023, surprise dropping two singles in the same week in the form of Chokehold and The Summoning. Sending fans into a flurry of excitement weeks barely weeks before they were due to head out on a(nother) sold out UK tour, Chokehold helped build a sufficient internet buzz around the group that the rest of the world started cottoning on, tipping their Spotify monthly listeners stats into the millions

Tonally, there's a lot of despair and darkness to Chokehold that, in part at least, feels reminiscent of more soulful Slipknot fare like Vermillion. Sleep Token are undeniably distinct in their craft, however, and there's no questioning who is behind Chokehold's propulsive, juddering breakouts and stunning melodies.

Sleep Token - Chokehold - YouTube Watch On

The Summoning (Take Me Back To Eden, 2023)

The song that officially sent Vessel and his masked chums supernova, The Summoning showed that Sleep Token aren't just one of metal's hottest new bands - they're apparently its sexiest. The scale shifts decidedly in favour of heaviness on this viral banger, the band employing screams and juddering riffs that make them feel like a more pop-conscious Meshuggah.

Building on the anthemic edge of their previous album and swinging some serious heft before dropping a bass-warping interlude, The Summoning became one of the first true metal smash hits on TikTok, exposing the band to millions of new followers and confirming them as one of the fastest-rising bands of their generation. Incredibly, the cult of Sleep Token would only grow exponentially from here.

Sleep Token - The Summoning - YouTube Watch On

Emergence (Even In Arcadia, 2025)

Anyone expecting Sleep Token to go the easy route and knock out a bit of three-minute, straightforward chart fodder to make the most of their insane rise to the top just doesn't know Sleep Token. The first single from fourth album Even In Arcadia is a six and-a-half-minute progressive metal odyssey that crashes waves of lumbering riffs around trap beats, flutterings of twinkly edm and, yes, that sax solo.

'You might be the one to take away the pain,' croons Vessel, pointing to the conflict and inner turmoil that ended up colouring much of his lyrical direction for the album. All of this is well and good but if it didn't click, it wouldn't mean much. Luckily, Emergence is an instant classic, somehow adding yet more fuel to the Sleep Token rocket as it continued onwards and upwards.

Sleep Token - Emergence - YouTube Watch On

Infinite Baths (Even In Arcadia, 2025)

Ending the album on a true epic, Infinite Baths sounds like a lullaby at first, luring the listener in with warm, cushioned key strokes and echoey vocals. Even as the riffs finally turn up a couple of minutes in, it feels like a relatively serene journey so far, more a stroll along a beach at sunset than anything that's going to have you sprinting to the nearest mosh pit.

Then the build begins. Shimmering cymbal hits give way to ungodly screams from Vessel, wrapped in suffocating, Gojira-shaped riffs and drums pounding so hard they'll pop your heart clean out your chest. If there was any doubt that Sleep Token's soul still just about belongs to the metal scene, Infinite Baths is there to remind you just how heavy they can still go when they fancy it.