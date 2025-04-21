The Alice Cooper Band are reuniting for a new album, their first together since 1973's Muscle of Love. The album, which will arrive via earMusic on July 25, is produced by Bob Ezrin, who worked on the band's classic early 70s albums Love It to Death, Killer, School's Out and Billion Dollar Babies.

"It was very much like this was our next album after Muscle of Love. just like, ‘OK, this is the next album,’" Cooper tells Billboard. "Isn’t that funny after 50 years? All of a sudden it just falls into place.”

Joining Cooper on the album are original members guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neil Smith, plus Nashville guitarist Gyasi Hues, while the presence of guitarist Glen Buxton – who died in 1997 – can be felt on What Happened to You, which features a riff from an old Dunaway/Buxton demo, and on a remix of Return Of The Spiders, from 1971's Easy Action, which appears on the deluxe edition of the new album.

"None of them has changed much as a person," says Ezrin. "Obviously everyone’s older and more mature and more settled, but when we all get together and I watch the interplay between them, it’s like they just walked out of high school and were hanging out in the local cafe. They just revert to type. They revert to who they were as kids when the first got together… and make music together like they did 50-some years ago."

Cooper will be airing Black Mamba, the first track from the new album, on his syndicated radio show Alice’s Attic tomorrow (April 22).

In 2015, the Alice Cooper Band reunited for a live show at Good Records in Dallas, TX, 41 years after they had disbanded. The show, which was their first appearance together since being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, resulted in a live album initially released on Record Store Day in 2018, Live From The Astroturf.

Alice Cooper embarks on the next leg of his Too Close For Comfort solo tour early next month, and hooks up with Judas Priest in September for a run of co-headline dates. Full dates below.

The Revenge of Alice Cooper tracklist

1. Black Mamba

2. Wild Ones

3. Up All Night

4. Kill The Flies

5. One Night Stand

6. Blood On The Sun

7. Crap That Gets In The Way Of Your Dreams

8. Famous Face

9. Money Screams

10. What A Syd

11. Inter Galactic Vagabond Blues

12. What Happened To You

13. I Ain’t Done Wrong

14. See You On The Other Side

15. Return of the Spiders 2025 (bonus track)

16. Titanic Overunderture (bonus track)

Alice Cooper: Too Close For Comfort 2025 tour

May 02: Huntsville VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, AL

May 03: Macon Atrium Health Amphitheater, GA

May 05: Montgomery Performing Arts Center, AL

May 06: Savannah Civic Center: Johnny Mercer Theater, GA

May 07: North Charleston Performing Arts Center SC

May 09: Columbus Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025, OH

May 10: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI

May 13: Moline Vibrant Arena at The MARK, IL

May 14: Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre, WI

May 15: Muncie Ball State University: Emens Auditorium, IN

May 17: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA

May 18: Ocean City Boardwalk Rock 2025, MD|

May 20: Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Arena, PA

May 22: Utica Stanley Performing Arts Center, NY

May 23: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

May 24: Atlantic City Ocean Casino Resort, NJ

Jul 05: Hannover Stadium, Germany *

Jul 08: Bologna Sequoie Music Park, Italy

Jul 11: Athens Rockwave Festival 2025, Greece

Jul 13: Mogilovo Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley, Bulgaria

Jul 19: Spalt Strandbad Enderndorf, Germany

Jul 22: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 23: Edinburgh Playhouse, UK

Jul 25: London The O2, UK ∞

Jul 26: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jul 28: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jul 30: Schaffhausen Stars in Town 2025, Switzerland

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 19: Salem Salem Civic Center, VA

Aug 20: Knoxville The Tennessee Theatre, TN

Aug 21: Chattanooga Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, TN

Aug 23: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Aug 26: Waukee Vibrant Music Hall, IA

Aug 27: Omaha Orpheum Theater, NE

Aug 30: Memphis Elvis Presley’s Memphis: Graceland Soundstage, TN

* with Scorpions and Judas Priest

∞ co-headline show with Judas Priest

Alice Cooper & Judas Priest: Co-headline tour

Sep 16: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Sep 18: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA*

Sep 20: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 21: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TN

Sep 24: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Sep 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 27: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage at SPAC, NY

Sep 29: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Oct 01: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Oct 02: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Oct 04: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 05: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Oct 10: Colorado Springs Broadmoor World Arena, CO

Oct 12: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT

Oct 14: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 15: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 18: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 19: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Oct 22: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Oct 23: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 25: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Oct 26: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX